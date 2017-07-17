ad-fullscreen
Bassist for metal band Adrenaline Mob killed in Florida crash

The Associated Press
July 17, 2017 - 4:22 am
 

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The bassist for the metal band Adrenaline Mob was killed in a three-car accident on a Florida highway that injured seven others.

The Florida Highway Patrol says David Zablidowsky died when a tractor-trailer veered off the highway on Friday into the band’s RV, which had pulled over to repair a flat tire.

The 36-year old Zablidowsky also had stints with the Trans-Siberian Orchestra and ZO2. Authorities say one person is listed in critical condition and six others are reported as serious.

The Gainesville Sun reported that the band was traveling from Biloxi, Mississippi, to St. Petersburg, Florida, where they were scheduled to perform on Friday.

The driver of the tractor-trailer did not suffer any injuries. Authorities say charges are pending the results of an investigation.

