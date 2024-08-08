Blake Shelton announces series of shows on Las Vegas Strip
Country superstar Blake Shelton is set for a series of shows on the Las Vegas Strip just in time for Valentine’s Day.
According to a news release, Shelton will headline six performances at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace from Feb. 5-15, 2025.
“We’ve been talking about a Vegas residency for a few years, and all the pieces just came together for a run next year,” said Shelton. “The Colosseum is such an iconic venue, and I’m excited to bring some honky-tonk neon to the Palace.”
Tickets will go on sale to the public Friday, Aug. 16 at 10 a.m. Fans of Shelton will have access to a presale beginning Friday, Aug. 9 at 10 a.m.
This isn’t the first time Shelton will have an extended presence in Las Vegas, as the performer earlier this year opened his famed Ole Red venue on the Strip.