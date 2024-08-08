Blake Shelton announces series of shows on Las Vegas Strip

Country superstar Blake Shelton is set for a series of shows on the Las Vegas Strip just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna canceled over fears of an attack

Country superstar Blake Shelton is set for a series of shows on the Las Vegas Strip just in time for Valentine’s Day.

According to a news release, Shelton will headline six performances at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace from Feb. 5-15, 2025.

“We’ve been talking about a Vegas residency for a few years, and all the pieces just came together for a run next year,” said Shelton. “The Colosseum is such an iconic venue, and I’m excited to bring some honky-tonk neon to the Palace.”

Tickets will go on sale to the public Friday, Aug. 16 at 10 a.m. Fans of Shelton will have access to a presale beginning Friday, Aug. 9 at 10 a.m.

This isn’t the first time Shelton will have an extended presence in Las Vegas, as the performer earlier this year opened his famed Ole Red venue on the Strip.