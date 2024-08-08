83°F
Music

Blake Shelton announces series of shows on Las Vegas Strip

Blake Shelton (Courtesy Blake Shelton/Live Nation/KF Publicity)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 8, 2024 - 6:08 am
 

Country superstar Blake Shelton is set for a series of shows on the Las Vegas Strip just in time for Valentine’s Day.

According to a news release, Shelton will headline six performances at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace from Feb. 5-15, 2025.

“We’ve been talking about a Vegas residency for a few years, and all the pieces just came together for a run next year,” said Shelton. “The Colosseum is such an iconic venue, and I’m excited to bring some honky-tonk neon to the Palace.”

Tickets will go on sale to the public Friday, Aug. 16 at 10 a.m. Fans of Shelton will have access to a presale beginning Friday, Aug. 9 at 10 a.m.

This isn’t the first time Shelton will have an extended presence in Las Vegas, as the performer earlier this year opened his famed Ole Red venue on the Strip.

