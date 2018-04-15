Bluesfest pumps some energy into Henderson — PHOTOS

The Bluesfest in Henderson saw some electrifying performances Saturday at the Henderson Pavilion.

Fifteen-year-old guitarist Brandon Niederauer performs during Henderson Bluesfest at Henderson Pavilion on Saturday, April 14, 2018. Niederauer, who starred in the School of Rock the Musical production on Broadway, has also performed with musicians ranging from Buddy Guy and Stevie Nicks to Lady Gaga and Slash. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Fifteen-year-old guitarist Brandon “Taz” Niederauer performs during Henderson Bluesfest at Henderson Pavilion on Saturday, April 14, 2018. Niederauer, who starred in the School of Rock the Musical production on Broadway, has also performed with musicians ranging from Buddy Guy and Stevie Nicks to Lady Gaga and Slash. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Attendees applaud as 15-year-old guitarist Brandon Niederauer performs during Henderson Bluesfest at Henderson Pavilion on Saturday, April 14, 2018. Niederauer, who starred in the School of Rock the Musical production on Broadway, has also performed with musicians ranging from Buddy Guy and Stevie Nicks to Lady Gaga and Slash. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Attendees roam the Henderson Pavilion during Henderson Bluesfest on Saturday, April 14, 2018. Niederauer, who starred in the School of Rock the Musical production on Broadway, has also performed with musicians ranging from Buddy Guy and Stevie Nicks to Lady Gaga and Slash. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Elise Testone performs with 15-year-old guitarist Brandon Niederauer, not pictured, during Henderson Bluesfest at Henderson Pavilion on Saturday, April 14, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Attendees cheer as Quinn Sullivan performs during Henderson Bluesfest at Henderson Pavilion on Saturday, April 14, 2018. Niederauer, who starred in the School of Rock the Musical production on Broadway, has also performed with musicians ranging from Buddy Guy and Stevie Nicks to Lady Gaga and Slash. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Attendees roam the Henderson Pavilion during Henderson Bluesfest on Saturday, April 14, 2018. Niederauer, who starred in the School of Rock the Musical production on Broadway, has also performed with musicians ranging from Buddy Guy and Stevie Nicks to Lady Gaga and Slash. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Fifteen-year-old guitarist Brandon “Taz” Niederauer performs during Henderson Bluesfest at Henderson Pavilion on Saturday, April 14, 2018. Niederauer, who starred in the School of Rock the Musical production on Broadway, has also performed with musicians ranging from Buddy Guy and Stevie Nicks to Lady Gaga and Slash. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Attendees applaud as 15-year-old guitarist Brandon Niederauer performs during Henderson Bluesfest at Henderson Pavilion on Saturday, April 14, 2018. Niederauer, who starred in the School of Rock the Musical production on Broadway, has also performed with musicians ranging from Buddy Guy and Stevie Nicks to Lady Gaga and Slash. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Fifteen-year-old guitarist Brandon “Taz” Niederauer performs during Henderson Bluesfest at Henderson Pavilion on Saturday, April 14, 2018. Niederauer, who starred in the School of Rock the Musical production on Broadway, has also performed with musicians ranging from Buddy Guy and Stevie Nicks to Lady Gaga and Slash. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The Bluesfest in Henderson saw some electrifying performances Saturday at the Henderson Pavilion.

Guitarist Brandon “Taz” Niederauer, 14, who was cast in the Andrew Lloyd Webber Broadway production of “School of Rock the Musical,” took the stage for several songs. He has played with Buddy Guy, Stevie Nicks, Lady Gaga, Slash, and the Allman Brothers.

Bluesfest headliner Jonny Lang is a Grammy Award winner, American blues, gospel and rock singer, songwriter and guitarist.

Lang was joined by American blues musician Taj Mahal. The three-time Grammy winner is a self-taught singer-songwriter and film composer.

Quinn Sullivan, who has opened for B.B. King and shared the stage with Buddy Guy, Eric Clapton, Los Lobos, The Roots, and Carlos Santana in Las Vegas, also performed.