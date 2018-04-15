Music

Bluesfest pumps some energy into Henderson — PHOTOS

April 14, 2018 - 10:38 pm
 

The Bluesfest in Henderson saw some electrifying performances Saturday at the Henderson Pavilion.

Guitarist Brandon “Taz” Niederauer, 14, who was cast in the Andrew Lloyd Webber Broadway production of “School of Rock the Musical,” took the stage for several songs. He has played with Buddy Guy, Stevie Nicks, Lady Gaga, Slash, and the Allman Brothers.

Bluesfest headliner Jonny Lang is a Grammy Award winner, American blues, gospel and rock singer, songwriter and guitarist.

Lang was joined by American blues musician Taj Mahal. The three-time Grammy winner is a self-taught singer-songwriter and film composer.

Quinn Sullivan, who has opened for B.B. King and shared the stage with Buddy Guy, Eric Clapton, Los Lobos, The Roots, and Carlos Santana in Las Vegas, also performed.

