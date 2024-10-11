Coldplay adds 2nd show in Las Vegas during world tour
Coldplay has added a second show in Las Vegas during the band’s upcoming “Music of the Spheres” world tour.
The group earlier this week announced they would perform at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, June 6, 2025.
According to Ticketmaster and the band’s website, Coldplay will now perform a second show on Saturday, June 7, 2025.
Both performances are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m., according to Ticketmaster, which shows that presales for both are underway now.