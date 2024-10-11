90°F
Coldplay adds 2nd show in Las Vegas during world tour

Coldplay (Courtesy Anna Lee via Live Nation)
Coldplay (Courtesy Anna Lee via Live Nation)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 11, 2024 - 12:03 pm
 

Coldplay has added a second show in Las Vegas during the band’s upcoming “Music of the Spheres” world tour.

The group earlier this week announced they would perform at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, June 6, 2025.

According to Ticketmaster and the band’s website, Coldplay will now perform a second show on Saturday, June 7, 2025.

Both performances are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m., according to Ticketmaster, which shows that presales for both are underway now.

RJ

The Best Friends Forever music fest, Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival and National Pasta Day top the entertainment lineup for the week of Oct. 11-17.

 
