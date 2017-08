Country singer Glen Campbell died on Tuesday at the age of 81, his publicist said.

LOS ANGELES — Country singer Glen Campbell died on Tuesday at the age of 81, his publicist said.

The singer, famous for hits like “Rhinestone Cowboy” and “Wichita Lineman,” had been suffering from Alzheimer’s disease for several years.

His publicist Sanford Brokaw said he died on Tuesday in Nashville at an Alzheimer’s facility surrounded by his family.