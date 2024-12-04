Dead & Company returning to Las Vegas for another residency
Dead & Company has announced that the group will return to Las Vegas for another series of shows at the Sphere.
Following their 30-show “Dead Forever – Live At Sphere” residency earlier this year, Dead & Company on Wednesday announced that the group will return to the venue in the spring for another series of shows.
According to Sphere Entertainment, Dead & Company have signed on for an 18-show residency next spring at the world-famous venue.
The upcoming residency will celebrate the group’s 10-year anniversary, Sphere Entertainment said.
The dates for Dead Forever 2025 are as follows:
Thursday, March 20
Friday, March 21
Saturday, March 22
Thursday, March 27
Friday, March 28
Saturday, March 29
Thursday, April 17
Friday, April 18
Saturday, April 19
Thursday, April 24
Friday, April 25
Saturday, April 26
Friday, May 9
Saturday, May 10
Sunday, May 11
Thursday, May 15
Friday, May 16
Saturday, May 17
Officials said tickets start at $145 and will reflect all-in pricing, meaning the ticket price listed is the full out-of-pocket price inclusive of taxes and fees.
Fans are encouraged to sign up for the artist presale HERE. General on-sale begins Friday, Dec. 13 at 10 a.m.