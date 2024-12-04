44°F
Dead & Company returning to Las Vegas for another residency

Dead & Company (Rich Fury/Sphere Entertainment)
Dead & Company (Rich Fury/Sphere Entertainment)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 4, 2024 - 7:29 am
 

Following their 30-show “Dead Forever – Live At Sphere” residency earlier this year, Dead & Company on Wednesday announced that the group will return to the venue in the spring for another series of shows.

According to Sphere Entertainment, Dead & Company have signed on for an 18-show residency next spring at the world-famous venue.

The upcoming residency will celebrate the group’s 10-year anniversary, Sphere Entertainment said.

The dates for Dead Forever 2025 are as follows:

Thursday, March 20

Friday, March 21

Saturday, March 22

Thursday, March 27

Friday, March 28

Saturday, March 29

Thursday, April 17

Friday, April 18

Saturday, April 19

Thursday, April 24

Friday, April 25

Saturday, April 26

Friday, May 9

Saturday, May 10

Sunday, May 11

Thursday, May 15

Friday, May 16

Saturday, May 17

Officials said tickets start at $145 and will reflect all-in pricing, meaning the ticket price listed is the full out-of-pocket price inclusive of taxes and fees.

Fans are encouraged to sign up for the artist presale HERE. General on-sale begins Friday, Dec. 13 at 10 a.m.

