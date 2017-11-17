‘Despacito’ wins record of the year at Latin Grammys in Las Vegas

Luis Fonsi’s megahit “Despacito” featuring Daddy Yankee has won the record of the year award at this year’s Latin Grammys.

Luis Fonsi holds three of his Grammys from the Latin Grammy Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @BridgetKBennett

Luis Fonsi holds three of his Grammys from the Latin Grammy Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017.

Luis Fonsi's megahit "Despacito" featuring Daddy Yankee has won the record of the year award at this year's Latin Grammys.

The Latin Grammy Awards opened Thursday with a moment of silence for hurricane victims in Puerto Rico, followed by a performance by one of its native sons.

Wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with the Puerto Rican flag, rapper Residente kicked off this year’s show with a performance of his song “Hijos del Canaveral,” a tribute to his homeland.

Actor-singer Jaime Camil and singer-actress Roselyn Sanchez are hosting the ceremony that’s airing live from the MGM Grand Garden in Las Vegas on Univision.

Colombian megastar Juanes claimed the first prize awarded during the live show. He took home the trophy for best pop/rock album, breaking the record of 21 awards that he shared with Calle 13.

Residente leads the nominations with nine nods for his work post-Calle 13.

“Hijos de del Canaveral” is a best tropical song contender.

Best short-form music video

The megahit “Despacito,” which highlights the color and beauty of a now-devastated San Juan, Puerto Rico neighborhood, has won the Latin Grammy for best short-form music video.

The video that has become the most watched music video ever on YouTube, with over 4.3 billion views. The award was handed out Thursday during a pre-telecast event in which the bulk of the awards were distributed.

Video director Carlos R. Perez says the success of the video and song in Spanish is a clear indication that “the Latino culture is becoming more and more of an influential part of not only the U.S. but globally.”

The Luis Fonsi megahit earned four nominations this year: record and song of the year, as well as best urban fusion/performance for its remix with Justin Bieber and best short form music video for its clip.

The 18th annual Latin Grammy Awards is airing live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Univision. More than 15 performances are scheduled for the show.