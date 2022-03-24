EDC Las Vegas reveals 2022 lineup

A new pairing between two DJ superstars will make its live debut at the Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Fireworks go off as The Chainsmokers perform at the Kinetic Field stage during the first day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Two of the biggest names in electronic dance music will debut their new collaborative project at the biggest event in electronic dance music.

Superstar DJ-producers Kaskade and Deadmaus will perform live as KX5 for the first time at the return of the Electric Daisy Carnival on May 20-22 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The pair top the festival’s just-announced lineup for this year.

Other EDM prime movers playing EDC 2o22 include Illenium, Alesso, David Guetta and Morten Present: Future Rave, DJ Snake, Porter Robinson, Zedd, Eric Prydz, Dillon Francis, a DJ set from Grimes, Tiesto, who’s played every EDC in Las Vegas, and hundreds more.

EDC returned to Vegas last October after being postponed numerous times due to the pandemic.

The fest drew over 450,000 fans to the speedway with its biggest production at the venue yet.

See the full lineup for EDC 2002 at lasvegas.electricdaisycarnival.com, where tickets are also on sale.

