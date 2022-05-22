EDC Las Vegas rolls through Saturday night into Sunday morning — PHOTOS

Check out the scene from Saturday night and Sunday morning as the world’s biggest electronic dance music artists kept crowds moving through Night Two of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Emma Herrera and Daniel Herrera, newlyweds from Pasadena, California, kiss in front of the during the second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Attendees of the Electric Daisy Carnival file in as the sun sets over the Las Vegas Motor Speedway during the second day of the electronic dance music festival on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Attendees make way to their next destination with the main stage, Kinetic Field, in the background, during the second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Attendees enter the Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

An attendee wears dyed French braids to the second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Attendees dance through Memory Lane during the second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

An Electric Daisy Carnival attendee gazes at the Ferris wheel during the second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A Lady Buggy cruises through festival grounds during the second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival is underway at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Attendees dance throughout the electronic music festival grounds during the second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Attendees walk from parking into festival grounds during the second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

An attendee poses for photos in Memory Lane during the second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Attendees wear tiny hands while dancing through Memory Lane during the second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A group embraces after the fireworks show as seen from the Circuit Ground stage during the second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Grimes performs a DJ set during the second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A Carnevale Clown performer interacts with the crowd at Grimes DJ set during the second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Attendees of the second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival enter The Queen Drag Bar at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The crowd at KXD, Kaskade and Deadmau5’s new collaboration, turns to watch the fireworks show during the second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Joey Alegria and Karen Rodriguez, of Montana, share their wedding kiss during the second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A performer joins Tiesto on stage at Kinetic Field during the second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Tiesto plays his set during the second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Kaskade and Deadmau5 debut their new collaboration, KX5, during the second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Hayla sings in the KX5 performance during the second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 22, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The fireworks show erupts as KX5 plays its set during the second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Grimes plays a DJ set during the second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

An attendee wears a fur coat and high-heeled boots during the second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A front-row fan sways to Grimes’ DJ set during the second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Attendees photograph the fireworks show during the second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Performers join Tiesto on stage at Kinetic Field during the second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

