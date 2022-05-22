66°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Music

EDC Las Vegas rolls through Saturday night into Sunday morning — PHOTOS

Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 22, 2022 - 6:59 am
 
Emma Herrera and Daniel Herrera, newlyweds from Pasadena, California, kiss in front of the duri ...
Emma Herrera and Daniel Herrera, newlyweds from Pasadena, California, kiss in front of the during the second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Attendees of the Electric Daisy Carnival file in as the sun sets over the Las Vegas Motor Speed ...
Attendees of the Electric Daisy Carnival file in as the sun sets over the Las Vegas Motor Speedway during the second day of the electronic dance music festival on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Attendees make way to their next destination with the main stage, Kinetic Field, in the backgro ...
Attendees make way to their next destination with the main stage, Kinetic Field, in the background, during the second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Attendees enter the Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival ...
Attendees enter the Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
An attendee wears dyed French braids to the second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the La ...
An attendee wears dyed French braids to the second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Attendees dance through Memory Lane during the second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the ...
Attendees dance through Memory Lane during the second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
An Electric Daisy Carnival attendee gazes at the Ferris wheel during the second day of the Elec ...
An Electric Daisy Carnival attendee gazes at the Ferris wheel during the second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
A Lady Buggy cruises through festival grounds during the second day of the Electric Daisy Carni ...
A Lady Buggy cruises through festival grounds during the second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
The second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival is underway at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sa ...
The second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival is underway at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Attendees dance throughout the electronic music festival grounds during the second day of the E ...
Attendees dance throughout the electronic music festival grounds during the second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Attendees walk from parking into festival grounds during the second day of the Electric Daisy C ...
Attendees walk from parking into festival grounds during the second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
An attendee poses for photos in Memory Lane during the second day of the Electric Daisy Carniva ...
An attendee poses for photos in Memory Lane during the second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Attendees wear tiny hands while dancing through Memory Lane during the second day of the Electr ...
Attendees wear tiny hands while dancing through Memory Lane during the second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
A group embraces after the fireworks show as seen from the Circuit Ground stage during the seco ...
A group embraces after the fireworks show as seen from the Circuit Ground stage during the second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Grimes performs a DJ set during the second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas ...
Grimes performs a DJ set during the second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
A Carnevale Clown performer interacts with the crowd at Grimes DJ set during the second day of ...
A Carnevale Clown performer interacts with the crowd at Grimes DJ set during the second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Attendees of the second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival enter The Queen Drag Bar at the Las ...
Attendees of the second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival enter The Queen Drag Bar at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
The crowd at KXD, Kaskade and Deadmau5’s new collaboration, turns to watch the fireworks ...
The crowd at KXD, Kaskade and Deadmau5’s new collaboration, turns to watch the fireworks show during the second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Joey Alegria and Karen Rodriguez, of Montana, share their wedding kiss during the second day of ...
Joey Alegria and Karen Rodriguez, of Montana, share their wedding kiss during the second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
A performer joins Tiesto on stage at Kinetic Field during the second day of the Electric Daisy ...
A performer joins Tiesto on stage at Kinetic Field during the second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Tiesto plays his set during the second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Moto ...
Tiesto plays his set during the second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Kaskade and Deadmau5 debut their new collaboration, KX5, during the second day of the Electric ...
Kaskade and Deadmau5 debut their new collaboration, KX5, during the second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Hayla sings in the KX5 performance during the second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the ...
Hayla sings in the KX5 performance during the second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 22, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
The fireworks show erupts as KX5 plays its set during the second day of the Electric Daisy Carn ...
The fireworks show erupts as KX5 plays its set during the second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Grimes plays a DJ set during the second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Mot ...
Grimes plays a DJ set during the second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
An attendee wears a fur coat and high-heeled boots during the second day of the Electric Daisy ...
An attendee wears a fur coat and high-heeled boots during the second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
A front-row fan sways to Grimes’ DJ set during the second day of the Electric Daisy Carn ...
A front-row fan sways to Grimes’ DJ set during the second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Attendees photograph the fireworks show during the second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at ...
Attendees photograph the fireworks show during the second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Performers join Tiesto on stage at Kinetic Field during the second day of the Electric Daisy Ca ...
Performers join Tiesto on stage at Kinetic Field during the second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Check out the scene from Saturday night and Sunday morning as the world’s biggest electronic dance music artists kept crowds moving through Night Two of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Check out photos from the first night here: EDC 2022 kicks off in Las Vegas — PHOTOS.

For full coverage of EDC, visit lvrj.com/edc.

MOST READ
1
A’s down to 2 Vegas sites; public funding now in play
A’s down to 2 Vegas sites; public funding now in play
2
EDC 2022 kicks off in Las Vegas — PHOTOS
EDC 2022 kicks off in Las Vegas — PHOTOS
3
Big Boy classic food finds a new spot in the Las Vegas Valley
Big Boy classic food finds a new spot in the Las Vegas Valley
4
Tony Spilotro and the mystery of Lake Mead’s body in a barrel
Tony Spilotro and the mystery of Lake Mead’s body in a barrel
5
Raiders add wide receiver, release former college star
Raiders add wide receiver, release former college star
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST