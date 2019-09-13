Eddie Money dies; ‘Two Tickets to Paradise’ singer was 70
The family of Eddie Money said the singer has died. He was best known for such hits as “Two Tickets to Paradise” and “Take Me Home Tonight.”
Money died Friday.
The husky-voiced, blue-collar performer was known for such hits as “Two Tickets to Paradise” and “Take Me Home Tonight.” In 1987, he received a best rock vocal Grammy nomination for “Take Me Home Tonight,” which featured a cameo from Ronnie Spector.
Money revealed in late August that he had stage 4 esophageal cancer.
Money, whose real name was Edward Mahoney, learned that the disease had spread to his liver and lymph nodes. A planned summer tour was canceled due to other health problems he had, according to Variety.
