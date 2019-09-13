Eddie Money dies; ‘Two Tickets to Paradise’ singer was 70

The family of Eddie Money said the singer has died. He was best known for such hits as “Two Tickets to Paradise” and “Take Me Home Tonight.”

Eddie Money performs during Grandstand Under the Stars at the Diamond Jo Casino in Dubuque, Iowa, Aug. 6, 2004. The singer's family said he died on Friday, Sept. 13. 2019. He had reported last month that he had stage 4 esophageal cancer. (Jessica Reilly/Telegraph Herald via AP)

Eddie Money sings the national anthem before an NCAA college basketball game between Kansas and Missouri in Lawrence, Kan., Jan. 25, 2010. The singer's family said he died on Friday, Sept. 13. 2019. He had reported last month that he had stage 4 esophageal cancer. (Charlie Riedel/AP, File)

The family of rock star Eddie Money says he has died at 70.

Money died Friday.

The husky-voiced, blue-collar performer was known for such hits as “Two Tickets to Paradise” and “Take Me Home Tonight.” In 1987, he received a best rock vocal Grammy nomination for “Take Me Home Tonight,” which featured a cameo from Ronnie Spector.

Money revealed in late August that he had stage 4 esophageal cancer.

Money, whose real name was Edward Mahoney, learned that the disease had spread to his liver and lymph nodes. A planned summer tour was canceled due to other health problems he had, according to Variety.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.