Eminem raps about Las Vegas shooting in new song

Rapper equates himself to shooter on his new album.

Eminem performs at the Austin City Limits Music Festival on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2014, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

Another musician has made waves with a reference to the Oct. 1 massacre in Las Vegas.

On his new album “Kamikaze,” surprise released Friday, rapper Eminem equates himself to the Route 91 Harvest festival gunman on the song “Greatest.”

“Manic states, Stephen Paddock with automatic, stay sprayin’ / At anything that may stand in they way / As I stand at the bay window with a hand grenade / And a trey eight, at the Mandalay Bay / Common sense, I’m a dollar short and a day late.”

This follows NOFX frontman Fat Mike outraging many during a performance at Las Vegas’ Punk Rock Bowling festival in May by making a crude comment from the stage about victims of the Oct. 1 shooting.

It’s not just Eminem’s Route 91 tragedy references that are causing controversy, however.

Dan Reynolds, singer for Vegas rockers Imagine Dragons, recently took to Twitter to criticize the rapper for using a homophobic slur on “Kamikaze.”

it’s never ok to say a word that is filled with hate. I don’t care what year you were born in or what meaning it has to you. if it contributes to hate and bigotry then it is hateful. period. there is never an ok time to say the word fa**ot I don’t care who you are. — Dan Reynolds (@DanReynolds) August 31, 2018

