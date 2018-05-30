NOFX jokes about Oct. 1 shooting at Las Vegas music fest

His stage name is Fat Mike, and he’s sparked an equally sizable controversy.

Fat Mike, right, and NOFX (Punk Rock Bowling)

His stage name is Fat Mike, and he’s sparked an equally sizable controversy.

The frontman for veteran punk troupe NOFX has raised the ire of some for comments he made during his band’s headlining performance at Punk Rock Bowling on Sunday night when he joked about the Oct. 1 massacre.

“That sucked,” Fat Mike, whose real name is Michael Burkett, said of the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting. “But at least they were country fans and not punk rock fans.”

NOFX thought it would be “hilarious” to joke about the October 1 shootings while on stage in Las Vegas. They said “at least they were country fans and not punk rock fans”. This is disgusting and callous. We will never support anything involving this band ever again. pic.twitter.com/am3R8QJIE6 — Dave and Mahoney (@DaveAndMahoney) May 30, 2018

Burkett’s remarks elicited plenty of groans, according to attendees.

Footage of his comments has made the rounds on TMZ.com and various online outlets, sparking outrage.

None of this out of character for Burkett, who’s kind of like the Don Rickles of punk.

On past NOFX records, he’s goofed on the death of Jerry Garcia (“August 8”), his feminist critics (“The Black and the White”), the Bible Belt (“Leaving Jesusland”), even himself (“I Don’t Like Me Anymore”), to name a few of his tongue-in-cheek targets.

Live, his between-song banter is akin to a stand-up comedy routine where no one is spared.

But for many — even some NOFX fans who understand what Burkett’s all about — his comments crossed the line, judging from the reactions on the Punk Rock Bowling group page on Facebook.

Contact Jason Bracelin at jbracelin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0476. Follow @JasonBracelin on Twitter.