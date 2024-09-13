69°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Music

Garth Brooks announces final dates for residency on Las Vegas Strip

Garth Brooks performs during the Country Music Hall of Fame Medallion Ceremony on Sunday, May 1 ...
Garth Brooks performs during the Country Music Hall of Fame Medallion Ceremony on Sunday, May 1, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP)
More Stories
Pink performs in concert at Soldier Field on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024, in Chicago. (Photo by Rob ...
What pop superstar would be a natural fit for a Strip residency?
Pink performs in concert at Soldier Field on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024, in Chicago. (Photo by Rob ...
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
Saul “Canelo” Alvarez takes the ring for the WBA super light heavyweight title bo ...
Ultimate guide to Mexican Independence Day weekend events in Vegas
Jon Bon Jovi poses for a portrait in New York, Sept. 23, 2020, to promote his new album "2020". ...
Bon Jovi helps talk woman down from ledge on bridge
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 13, 2024 - 6:06 am
 

Country superstar Garth Brooks has announced the dates for the final three weekends of his residency on the Las Vegas Strip.

According to a news release, after selling out all of his performances since opening in May of 2023, the residency, Garth Brooks/Plus ONE, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, will wrap up early next year.

Promoter Live Nation said that Brooks’ final shows will take place from February 21 through March 9, 2025.

“I can’t believe it has come and gone, already. The Caesars gig has been my favorite so far. No setlist, no rules, just the music and the listener come first. I LOVE that! These last shows are going to be hard for me, emotionally, because I can’t stand the thought of this residency being over,” said Garth Brooks.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Thursday, Sept. 19 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com/GarthVegas.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Pink performs in concert at Soldier Field on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024, in Chicago. (Photo by Rob ...
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
RJ

Pink, “The Cher Show” and National Cheeseburger Day lead the entertainment lineup for the week of Sept. 13 to 19.

Jon Bon Jovi poses for a portrait in New York, Sept. 23, 2020, to promote his new album "2020". ...
Bon Jovi helps talk woman down from ledge on bridge
The Associated Press

Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Jon Bon Jovi and a video production assistant persuaded a woman standing on the ledge of a pedestrian bridge to come back over the railing to safety.

Frankie Beverly attends The 6th Annual Urban One Honors: Best In Black presented by TV One at C ...
Legendary soul singer Frankie Beverly dies at 77
By Nardine Saad Los Angeles Times

Soul singer Frankie Beverly, the lead vocalist and co-founder of the soul-funk band Maze, has died. He was 77.

MORE STORIES