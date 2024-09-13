Garth Brooks announces final dates for residency on Las Vegas Strip

Country superstar Garth Brooks has announced the dates for the final three weekends of his residency on the Las Vegas Strip.

Garth Brooks performs during the Country Music Hall of Fame Medallion Ceremony on Sunday, May 1, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP)

According to a news release, after selling out all of his performances since opening in May of 2023, the residency, Garth Brooks/Plus ONE, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, will wrap up early next year.

Promoter Live Nation said that Brooks’ final shows will take place from February 21 through March 9, 2025.

“I can’t believe it has come and gone, already. The Caesars gig has been my favorite so far. No setlist, no rules, just the music and the listener come first. I LOVE that! These last shows are going to be hard for me, emotionally, because I can’t stand the thought of this residency being over,” said Garth Brooks.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Thursday, Sept. 19 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com/GarthVegas.