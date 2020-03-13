Garth Brooks Las Vegas concert sells out quickly

It took less than 90 minutes for the country superstar’s show at Allegiant Stadium on Aug. 22 to be gone.

Country music star Garth Brooks, preforms at T-Mobile Arena Friday, June 24, 2016, in Las Vegas during the Garth Brooks World Tour. Tickets for his Aug. 22, 2020, show to open the 65,000-seat Allegiant Stadium sold out 75 minutes on Friday, March 13, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto

That was quick.

In 75 minutes, all 65,000 tickets to Garth Brooks’ Aug. 22 show at Allegiant Stadium are gone.

The fast sell-out mirrors the brisk pace tickets have been snapped up in other markets on Brooks’ blockbuster current stadium tour, which has set attendance records at venue after venue, including Detroit’s Ford Field (74,000), Boise’s Albertsons Stadium (86,000), Denver’s Mile High Stadium (84,000) and Pittsburgh’s Heinz Field (75,000).

Shows on previous stops of the tour have clocked in at two-plus hours and spanned dozens on songs, with Brooks performing in the round in one of his biggest productions yet.

The concert will be the first live music event at the new $2 billion, 65,000-seat venue.

