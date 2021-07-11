Garth Brooks plays first country concert at Allegiant Stadium

The top-selling solo artist of all time moved 65,000 tickets in 75 minutes to the show in March 2020.

Garth Brooks performs before the crowd at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, July 10 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Garth Brooks performs before the crowd at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, July 10 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Garth Brooks performs before the crowd at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, July 10 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Garth Brooks arrives on stage as he begins to perform before the crowd at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, July 10 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Attendees for a Garth Brooks concert line up at Allegiant Stadium about two hours before the scheduled 8 p.m. event Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. Tickets sold out in 75 minutes when they went on sale and the pandemic forced the event to be rescheduled twice. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The marching orders came early, starting the party like a match to the wick of an M-80.

“Somebody’s gotta drink that beer,” Garth Brooks sang/howled during a show-opening “All Day Long.” “Somebody’s got to get all rowdy / And raise some hell in here.”

And with that, the first country concert at Allegiant Stadium was off to a start as frothy as the head of one of said beers.

“Do you remember the old stuff?” Brooks bellowed by way of introducing the next tune, early hit “Rodeo.”

Rhetorical question, that.

The capacity crowd of 65,000 sang the following tune, “Two of a Kind, Working on a Full House,” loud enough to nearly drown out the band at points.

“Oh, you’re serious!” Brooks exclaimed afterward.

This evening was given to overblown sights, sounds and sentiments alike.

Brooks entered the via stadium by being elevated up from under the drum riser, arms outstretched as if holding the thing up “Atlas Shrugged”-style.

Brooks worked a large stage positioned at one end of the venue, performing beneath a four-sided cube of video screens supported by four video columns.

He joked about his physical fitness, even though he seemed to have impressive stamina during this show.

“The fat man’s done already,” he told his band after a couple of songs.

This was the first show Brooks played since the pandemic halted his current stadium tour last spring.

“I’m nervous as hell,” he confessed about returning to stage after over a year off.

He didn’t seem like it, though, delivering hits like “The Thunder Rolls” with as much aplomb as that titular weather pattern.

“There is nothing on this earth like playing music again,” Brooks exclaimed at one point.

Maybe not.

But experiencing that music again live registered as a close second on this night.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jason Bracelin at jbracelin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0476. Follow @JasonBracelin on Twitter and @jbracelin76 on Instagram