Music

Grammy winner jams with Las Vegas street performer

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 25, 2023 - 11:53 am
 
Kelly Clarkson performs on NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Plaza on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, i ...
Kelly Clarkson performs on NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Plaza on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, in New York. (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

You never know what you’ll see — or hear — in Las Vegas.

Kelly Clarkson learned that the fun way this past weekend when she got involved in an impromptu jam with a street performer.

Clarkson posted Saturday on X, formerly known as Twitter, that she was heading to a sound check for the iHeartRadio Festival at T-Mobile Arena when she heard the unidentified performer “killing some Tina Turner.”

The street singer, who apparently did not recognize Clarkson, asked her to sing. The three-time Grammy Award winner then proceeded to belt out her rendition of “What’s Love Got to Do With It.”

“And then it hit her, and it made my day!” she wrote.

Clarkson, of course, is no stranger to the Las Vegas stage, most recently enjoying an extended run this past summer at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort.

Contact Paul Pearson at ppearson@reviewjournal.com.

Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
RJ

The Raiders’ home opener, Life is Beautiful and iHeartRadio music fests, Knights vs. Kings and Marc Maron top the lineup for the week of Sept. 22-28.

