Grammy winner jams with Las Vegas street performer

Kelly Clarkson performs on NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Plaza on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, in New York. (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

You never know what you’ll see — or hear — in Las Vegas.

Kelly Clarkson learned that the fun way this past weekend when she got involved in an impromptu jam with a street performer.

I was on my way to soundcheck for @iHeartRadio tonight in Vegas and was tipping this incredible woman killing some Tina Turner and then she asked me to sing and had no clue who I was, and then it hit her, and it made my day! She gives the best hugs and sings her tail off! See ya… pic.twitter.com/QU1nNVLp2w — Kelly Clarkson 🍷💔☀️ (@kellyclarkson) September 23, 2023

Clarkson posted Saturday on X, formerly known as Twitter, that she was heading to a sound check for the iHeartRadio Festival at T-Mobile Arena when she heard the unidentified performer “killing some Tina Turner.”

The street singer, who apparently did not recognize Clarkson, asked her to sing. The three-time Grammy Award winner then proceeded to belt out her rendition of “What’s Love Got to Do With It.”

“And then it hit her, and it made my day!” she wrote.

Clarkson, of course, is no stranger to the Las Vegas stage, most recently enjoying an extended run this past summer at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort.

