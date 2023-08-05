Clarkson summons ‘Braveheart,’ teases crowd in Strip show

Kelly Clarkson performs at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood on July 28, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Caesars Entertainment)

You can sometimes judge headliners by the way they respond to the inevitable cry, “We love you!!”

The star’s usual answer is, “I love you too!”

But not from Kelly Clarkson. During Wednesday’s performance of “Chemistry … An Intimate Performance” at Bakkt Theater, a fan from the nether regions shouted in a loud growl, “I loooove you!!

Clarkson shouted back, “You sound like Mel Gibson in ‘Braveheart!’ ”

Cue the DVD player to catch that reference.

The crowd laughed, even if some were too young to remember the movie. Clarkson’s timing was perfect. Maybe she has that line in her pocket. Maybe there are variations, like, “You sound like William Shatner in ‘Wrath of Khan!’”

Whatever, Clarkson took a routine moment and made it something you’ll chuckle about (and write about) remember days later.

Clarkson does this throughout “Chemistry,” her extended engagement that runs through Aug. 19. A fan near the stage shows here a message on his phone, expecting her to read it between songs. “Dude, you’ve written me a book.” And, to a young woman in bright pink hair, “I have been noticing you the entire show. I’ve been obsessing over you — but not in a bad way.”

Clarkson is the friend you hope takes over the karaoke (or, “Kellyoke,” from her TV talk show) mic after downing a couple shots. Her show is engaging, viscerally effective, showing she is totally comfortable in her own skin while showing off her wicked vocal talent.

Clarkson displayed confidence through her messy divorce from talent manager Brandon Blackstock (fans rejoiced as she slammed Blackstock with customized lyrics from Gayle’s “ABCDEFU”on Saturday night). She sampled freely from “Chemistry,” singing five songs from her latest album, establishing the vibe with “Favorite Kind of High.”

Eager to mingle with fans, Clarkson waded into the crowd with her guitarist for “Breakaway.” She played her kids’ favorite songs. River, her 9-year-old daughter, River, loves “Heartbeat Song.” Remy, who is 7, has a soft spot for “Whole Lotta Woman.”

In a moment equal parts sweet and inspirational, the former “Voice” coach brought out 12-year-old Sadaya Paige to lead the band. The young artist is blind, born with septo-optic dysplasia. She also has a fantastic voice, showing off her talent on Instagram and TikTok. She was also a guest on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” in March, excitedly taking Clarkson up on her offer to join her in Vegas.

Paige wowed the crowd with “Rise Up” by Adra Day.

“If you don’t feel moved, you need to get help,” Clarkson said, wiping tears from her cheeks. “Because you’re dead inside.”

The 41-year-old, original “American Idol” champ further spanned her career with “Miss Independent,” “Stronger” and “Since You Been Gone.”

Clarkson’s reign from “Idol” escapes even some of her most fervent fans.

Prior to the show I chatted with a young guy who said he was seeing Clarkson for the eighth time, and this was his first time in Las Vegas. I mentioned her breakthrough on the TV show, saying, “You must remember her from ‘Idol.’”

“Um, I was like 2 years old then,” he said. Oy. We can only hope he got the “Braveheart” joke.

Van Gogh, Disney OK

The company that produces “Immersive Van Gogh” and “Immersive Disney Animation” at The Shops at Crystals has filed for Chapter 15 bankruptcy, company officials confirmed Thursday.

But before we lop all of Van Gogh and close the park for Disney, know that the move does not involve the Vegas attractions.

Lighthouse Immersive, which runs the shows in 18 North American cities, has made the move after its Disney shows in Houston and Atlanta were canceled. But the Vegas shows are doing well enough to continue into the first week of January.

From Lighthouse spokesman Nick Harkin, the company’s national publicist: “I can confirm that two Lighthouse Immersive affiliate companies are currently undergoing restructuring. This in no way impacts the operations of our venues and our presentations of ‘Immersive Disney Animation’ and ‘Immersive Van Gogh’ are proceeding as scheduled.’”

Asked if the shows would be extended after January, Harkin said, “It’s a little early to tell. I would expect so, but we have nothing confirmed as of the moment.”

Live Music is Beautiful

The competition is on for Las Vegas acts hoping to perform during Life is Beautiful in September. Semifinals were to begin Friday and run Saturday and again Aug. 11-12. Four bands play per night, four finalists take the stage again Aug. 18. It all happens at The Space doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m. Tix are $20, not including fees. Go to TheSpaceLV.com to book

Tease this …

“Spice Wannabe” is returning to Excalibur’s Thunderland Showroom. The the spirited tribute to the Spice Girls has been envisioned by co-star Casey McConachie, produced by Adam Steck at SPI Entertainment.

Look for a mid-September relaunch, and plan the wardrobe accordingly.

And this …

The classically appointed Plaza Showroom is to roll with a classically outfitted stage show, announcement coming this month. We applaud this more, pre-announcement.

Cool Hang Alert

Jazz-trumpet great Benny Benack III plays Vic’s Las Vegas on Thursday and Friday. Two shows, at 7 p.m. and 8:30. The place has a very Manhattan feel, just across from the Smith Center in Symphony Park. No cover, reservations encouraged. Food is superb. Get there.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.