Disney Studios bringing new experience to the Strip

Walt Disney Animation Studios and creators of Immersive Van Gogh are partnering in “Disney Animation: Immersive Experience.”

This image released by Disney shows Mirabel, voiced by Stephanie Beatriz, in a scene from the animated film "Encanto." (Disney via AP)

The characters of Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde pose at the premiere of "Zootopia" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, California February 17, 2016. (Mario Anzuoni/File, Reuters)

This image released by Disney shows characters Anna, voiced by Kristen Bell, and Olaf, voiced by Josh Gad, in a scene from "Frozen 2." (Disney via AP)

Guests attend "The Original Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit Las Vegas" at Lighthouse Las Vegas at the Shops At Crystals on October 7, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for The Original Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit Las Vegas)

Guests attend "The Original Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit Las Vegas" at Lighthouse Las Vegas at the Shops At Crystals on October 0, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for The Original Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit Las Vegas)

Disney is coming to the Strip.

Walt Disney Animation Studios and Lighthouse Immersive Studios, creators of “Immersive Van Gogh” at The Shops at Crystals, are partnering in “Disney Animation: Immersive Experience.” The new multimedia attraction premieres in Toronto in December.

The Disney experience plans to open in Las Vegas — and in other U.S. markets — in by the end of April . Dates are to be announced.

The music and artistry of Disney films are to be exhibited. Such current and modern-era films as “Encanto,” “Zootopia” and “Frozen” will join classic movies “The Lion King,” “Peter Pan” and “Pinocchio.”

Along with Las Vegas, the Disney attraction will run in Cleveland, Nashville, Detroit, Denver, Boston, San Antonio, Minneapolis and Columbus, Ohio. Other cities are being scheduled. Disney also will open an outpost in Tokyo.

Walt Disney Animation Studios President Clark Spencer has won a pair of Oscars, for “Encanto’ and “Zootopia.” He says this is a rare venture for his company

“The collaboration with Lighthouse Immersive is a first for Disney Animation,” Spencer said in a statement. “It’s a dream to bring the best of animated storytelling together with the top experts in the immersive art experience. We can’t wait for audiences around the world, of all ages, to experience the great moments from our legacy of feature films in this incredible way.”

Corey Ross, founder of Lighthouse Immersive, is eager to expand his company’s reach.

“Like so many of us, I have a life-long love of Disney films,” he said. “I’ve grown up with them since childhood and so has my family. The work lends itself brilliantly to the immersive experience and I am confident this program will give our guests the opportunity to be engulfed in the world of Disney, making them feel like they’re standing next to their favorite characters and seeing the world through their eyes.”

