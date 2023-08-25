Hear The Killers’ first new song of 2023

With its purring synth, clapping drums and distorted vocals, “Your Side of Town” leans more towards The Killers’ early New Wave influences than the heartland rock they’ve been mining recently.

The Killers released “Your Side of Town” as a stand-alone single on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. (© Anton Corbijn)

Brandon Flowers, frontman for The Killers and a Las Vegas native, performs in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

“If I could put my arms around you, would you remember how it feels?” Killers frontman Brandon Flowers asks as he delivers a bear hug to fans: Said question is the opening line of his band’s first new music of 2023.

The song: “Your Side of Town,” released today as a stand-alone single.

Hear it here.

With its purring synth, clapping drums and distorted vocals on the chorus, “Your Side of Town” leans more towards The Killers’ early New Wave influences than the heartland rock they’ve been mining more heavily on recent releases.

The single comes as The Killers are headlining various European festivals before returning stateside in September, where they’ll also headline the opening night of Life of Beautiful on Sept. 22, as the festival celebrates its 10th anniversary.

The Killers closed Life is Beautiful during its inaugural run in 2013.

Contact Jason Bracelin at jbracelin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0476. Follow @jbracelin76 on Instagram