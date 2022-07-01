Hip-hop and R&B fest Day N Vegas cancels 2022 return

Day N Vegas had been scheduled for Sept. 2-4 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

Festival goers listen to a performance during Day N Vegas at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Day N Vegas, a three-day hip-hop and R&B fest, announced it is canceling its 2022 show.

“We’re sorry to announce that a combination of logistics, timing and production issues have forced us to cancel Day N Vegas for 2022,” the Day N Vegas Twitter account posted.

