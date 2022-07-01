Hip-hop and R&B fest Day N Vegas cancels 2022 return
Day N Vegas had been scheduled for Sept. 2-4 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.
Day N Vegas, a three-day hip-hop and R&B fest, announced it is canceling its 2022 show.
“We’re sorry to announce that a combination of logistics, timing and production issues have forced us to cancel Day N Vegas for 2022,” the Day N Vegas Twitter account posted.
We're sorry to announce that a combination of logistics, timing and production issues have forced us to cancel Day N Vegas for 2022. The refund process will begin immediately, and funds will appear back to your account within the next 2-4 weeks. pic.twitter.com/8XufVLLCqo
— Day N Vegas (@daynvegas) July 1, 2022
