Hip-hop and R&B fest Day N Vegas cancels 2022 return

Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 1, 2022 - 2:24 pm
 
Updated July 1, 2022 - 3:00 pm
Festival goers listen to a performance during Day N Vegas at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on ...
Festival goers listen to a performance during Day N Vegas at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Day N Vegas, a three-day hip-hop and R&B fest, announced it is canceling its 2022 show.

“We’re sorry to announce that a combination of logistics, timing and production issues have forced us to cancel Day N Vegas for 2022,” the Day N Vegas Twitter account posted.

Day N Vegas had been scheduled for Sept. 2-4 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

