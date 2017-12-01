Holiday Havoc brings Rise Against, Portugal. The Man to Las Vegas

Let’s break down the lineup for Wednesday’s show at The Joint.

’Tis the season for Christmas-themed concerts, so let’s break down the lineup for Holiday Havoc Night 1 (Night 2, headlined by The Killers, is Dec. 11):

Rise Against

Socially aware melodic punk in the vein of a Midwestern Bad Religion is what these Chicagoans deliver, their latest album, “Wolves,” snarling at the powers that be.

Portugal. The Man

These Portland, Oregon-based alt-rock changelings hit Vegas in support of their eighth record, “Woodstock,” one of the best albums of the year.

Royal Blood

With ample cowbell, falsetto-vocal flourishes and hip-shaking grooves, this bass-heavy British duo is reminiscent of Queens of the Stone Age — and fittingly enough, Royal Blood will be opening for QOTSA at The Cosmopolitan in February.

New Politics

“Tell Your Dad” these Danish dance rockers are coming to town, touring behind new record “Lost in Translation,” where they jam with Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo.

Mondo Cozmo

The musical nom de plume of Josh Ostrander, Mondo Cozmo creates stirring indie rock that is equally rousing and reflective.

■ What: Holiday Havoc Night 1

■ When: 6 p.m. Wednesday

■ Where: The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel, 4455 Paradise Road

■ Tickets: $35 and up (702-693-5000)

Contact Jason Bracelin at jbracelin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0476. Follow @JasonBracelin on Twitter.