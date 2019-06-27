House of Blues offers $7.02 concert tickets in honor of 702 Day

Shows such as Carlos Santana, Black Flag, Buddy Guy and Drag Queen Cuisine are available.

Carlos Santana speaks during a visit to the Spread the Word Nevada offices and warehouse in Henderson, Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019. Santana is scheduled to appear at the House of Blues on Sept. 22. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Entrance to the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay hotel-casino photographed on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

July 2 — 702 Day — comes but once a year. But the House of Blues wants you to mark the occasion with discounted tickets for concerts throughout the summer.

From 12:15 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, customers can purchase tickets for select shows at $7.02 and $70.02. No fees, taxes or additional charges will be allowed.

Use code “702LV” to redeem discounted tickets.

Tickets are available by visiting HouseofBlues.com, MandalayBay.com, Ticketmaster.com or by calling 702-632-7600.

702 shows

Sunday, July 7 — Intocable (Latin)

Friday, July 12 — Strange Days (Doors tribute)

Friday, July 12 — Be Like Max (Ska)

Saturday, July 13 — Thigh Voltage (AC/DC tribute)

Thursday, July 18 — La Sonora Dinamita (Latin)

Sunday, July 21 — Hinder (Rock)

Wednesday, July 24 — The Alarm (Alternative rock)

Saturdays, July 27, Aug. 3 and 10 — Drag Queen Cuisine (Drag/Variety)

Saturday, Aug. 3 — Buddy Guy (Blues)

Thursday, Aug. 8 — Strangelove: The Depeche Mode Experience (Rock)

Tuesday, Aug. 20 — O.A.R. (Rock)

Friday, Aug. 30 — Black Flag (Rock)

Sunday, Sept. 22 — Carlos Santana

House of Blues is inside Mandalay Bay, 3950 Las Vegas Blvd. South.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.