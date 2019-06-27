House of Blues offers $7.02 concert tickets in honor of 702 Day
Shows such as Carlos Santana, Black Flag, Buddy Guy and Drag Queen Cuisine are available.
July 2 — 702 Day — comes but once a year. But the House of Blues wants you to mark the occasion with discounted tickets for concerts throughout the summer.
From 12:15 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, customers can purchase tickets for select shows at $7.02 and $70.02. No fees, taxes or additional charges will be allowed.
Use code “702LV” to redeem discounted tickets.
Tickets are available by visiting HouseofBlues.com, MandalayBay.com, Ticketmaster.com or by calling 702-632-7600.
702 shows
Sunday, July 7 — Intocable (Latin)
Friday, July 12 — Strange Days (Doors tribute)
Friday, July 12 — Be Like Max (Ska)
Saturday, July 13 — Thigh Voltage (AC/DC tribute)
Thursday, July 18 — La Sonora Dinamita (Latin)
Sunday, July 21 — Hinder (Rock)
Wednesday, July 24 — The Alarm (Alternative rock)
Saturdays, July 27, Aug. 3 and 10 — Drag Queen Cuisine (Drag/Variety)
Saturday, Aug. 3 — Buddy Guy (Blues)
Thursday, Aug. 8 — Strangelove: The Depeche Mode Experience (Rock)
Tuesday, Aug. 20 — O.A.R. (Rock)
Friday, Aug. 30 — Black Flag (Rock)
Sunday, Sept. 22 — Carlos Santana
House of Blues is inside Mandalay Bay, 3950 Las Vegas Blvd. South.
