Music

Imagine Dragons frontman comes full circle at Las Vegas concert — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 27, 2021 - 11:35 pm
 
Updated August 27, 2021 - 11:49 pm
The Imagine Dragons perform at a Walmart-sponsored "Homecoming Concerts" series for students an ...
The Imagine Dragons perform at a Walmart-sponsored "Homecoming Concerts" series for students and teachers at Bonanza High School on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds performs at a Walmart-sponsored "Homecoming Concerts" ser ...
Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds performs at a Walmart-sponsored "Homecoming Concerts" series for students and teachers at Bonanza High School on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Students dance and sing along as the Imagine Dragons perform at a Walmart-sponsored "Homecoming ...
Students dance and sing along as the Imagine Dragons perform at a Walmart-sponsored "Homecoming Concerts" series for students and teachers at Bonanza High School on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds performs at a Walmart-sponsored "Homecoming Concerts" ser ...
Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds performs at a Walmart-sponsored "Homecoming Concerts" series for students and teachers at Bonanza High School on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Students dance on stage as the Imagine Dragons perform at a Walmart-sponsored "Homecoming Conce ...
Students dance on stage as the Imagine Dragons perform at a Walmart-sponsored "Homecoming Concerts" series for students and teachers at Bonanza High School on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Imagine Dragons drummer Andrew Tolman, center, plays with bass guitarist Ben McKee as the band ...
Imagine Dragons drummer Andrew Tolman, center, plays with bass guitarist Ben McKee as the band performs at a Walmart-sponsored "Homecoming Concerts" series for students and teachers at Bonanza High School on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Students dance and sing along as the Imagine Dragons perform at a Walmart-sponsored "Homecoming ...
Students dance and sing along as the Imagine Dragons perform at a Walmart-sponsored "Homecoming Concerts" series for students and teachers at Bonanza High School on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds, left, performs with mandolin player Daniel Wayne Sermon ...
Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds, left, performs with mandolin player Daniel Wayne Sermon at a Walmart-sponsored "Homecoming Concerts" series for students and teachers at Bonanza High School on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Students dance on stage as the Imagine Dragons perform at a Walmart-sponsored "Homecoming Conce ...
Students dance on stage as the Imagine Dragons perform at a Walmart-sponsored "Homecoming Concerts" series for students and teachers at Bonanza High School on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Students dance on stage as the Imagine Dragons perform at a Walmart-sponsored ÒHomecoming ...
Students dance on stage as the Imagine Dragons perform at a Walmart-sponsored ÒHomecoming ConcertsÓ series for students and teachers at Bonanza High School on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
The Imagine Dragons perform at a Walmart-sponsored "Homecoming Concerts" series for students an ...
The Imagine Dragons perform at a Walmart-sponsored "Homecoming Concerts" series for students and teachers at Bonanza High School on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Students wave their phone lights as the Imagine Dragons perform at a Walmart-sponsored "Homecom ...
Students wave their phone lights as the Imagine Dragons perform at a Walmart-sponsored "Homecoming Concerts" series for students and teachers at Bonanza High School on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds performs at a Walmart-sponsored "Homecoming Concerts" ser ...
Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds performs at a Walmart-sponsored "Homecoming Concerts" series for students and teachers at Bonanza High School on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Students dance and sing along as the Imagine Dragons perform at a Walmart-sponsored "Homecoming ...
Students dance and sing along as the Imagine Dragons perform at a Walmart-sponsored "Homecoming Concerts" series for students and teachers at Bonanza High School on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds performs at a Walmart-sponsored "Homecoming Concerts" ser ...
Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds performs at a Walmart-sponsored "Homecoming Concerts" series for students and teachers at Bonanza High School on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

This night, this career, was all foretold on a Bonanza High School yearbook page a decade-and-a-half ago.

It was 2005, Dan Reynolds’ senior year at said school.

For the yearbook, he was asked where he saw himself in five or 10 years.

“I said something to the extent of, ‘In a world-famous band, playing music,’” Reynolds recalls. “I know I was definitely being cheeky. Like, I didn’t actually believe that was a thing, but I thought I’d just be funny.

“I think it even said something more extravagant than that,” he continues, “like, ‘In ‘Rolling Stone’ magazine, performing around the world,’ like some grand dream of a child.”

Of course, Reynolds later made that dream come true as frontman for popular rockers Imagine Dragons, who’ve sold millions of albums and packed arenas from here to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

On Friday, he returned to the place where it all began, in a way: Bonanza High School, where Imagine Dragons played a free show for students and teachers as part of Walmart’s “Homecoming Concert” series.

“I know for a fact that Imagine Dragons wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for Bonanza High School,” Reynolds explained in an interview the day before the show, “and the imprint that it left on me and the teachers that pushed me to be creative and supported me.”

Contact Jason Bracelin at jbracelin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0476.

