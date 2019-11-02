J. Cole headlines first night of Day N Vegas — PHOTOS
Having headlined Life is Beautiful in 2016, J. Cole returned to top another local festival bill at Day N Vegas.
Friday’s line-up also featured Cole collaborators J.I.D. Bas, Earthgang, Guapdad 4000 and others, all of whom appeared on “Revenge of the Dreamers III,” a compilation album from Cole’s Dreamville label that topped the charts in July.