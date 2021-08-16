Journey announces new Las Vegas residency

Fans can have it any way they want it when Journey returns to Las Vegas later this year.

Arnel Pineda, left, and Marco Mendoza of the band Journey perform on day three of the Lollapalooza music festival on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Grant Park in Chicago. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/A­P)

The legendary rock band announced a six-show residence at the Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

The shows will take place Dec. 1,2,7,8,10 and 11.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Prices start at $69.50 plus applicable fees. A limited number of VIP packages will be available for each show.