Justin Bieber, Maren Morris among top nominees at ACM awards

The nominees for the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards were announced early Thursday.

The most surprising American Country Music Award looks of all time

Justin Bieber (Courtesy)

Singer Maren Morris performs in Minneapolis in 2018. (Gregory Payan/AP Images for NFL)

Host Reba McEntire speaks at the 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 7, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Miranda Lambert performs a medley at the 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 7, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

This April 7, 2019 file photo shows Jason Aldean performing "Can't Hide Red" at the 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas. Aldean released his ninth studio album with Broken Bow, the appropriately titled “9.” (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Justin Bieber has officially gone country.

Or has country officially gone Justin Bieber?

Let the debate rage, as the nominees for the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards have been announced.

Bieber is among the top contenders, having earned four nods for “10,000 Hours,” his collaboration with country duo Dan + Shay, who also earned four nominations alongside Blake Shelton and Old Dominion.

This year’s leading nominees at country music’s biggest gala, which takes place at the MGM Grand Garden on April 5, include cosmopolitan country chanteuse Maren Morris, reigning “Male Artist of the Year” Thomas Rhett and producer Dann Huff, all of whom earned five nods.

Other artists vying for multiple ACMs include Eric Church, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde and Kacey Musgraves, who earned three nominations a piece.

Women are represented in every major category where they are eligible this year, including “Entertainer of the Year” (Carrie Underwood) and “Album of the Year” (Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert).

The show will be broadcast on CBS at 8 p.m.

The nominees for the main awards:

“Entertainer of the Year”

— Luke Bryan

— Eric Church

— Luke Combs

— Thomas Rhett

— Carrie Underwood

“Female Artist of the Year”

— Kelsea Ballerini

— Miranda Lambert

— Maren Morris

— Kacey Musgraves

“Male Artist of the Year”

— Dierks Bentley

— Luke Combs

— Thomas Rhett

— Chris Stapleton

— Keith Urban

“Duo of the Year”

— Brooks & Dunn

— Brothers Osborne

— Dan + Shay

— Florida Georgia Line

— Maddie & Tae

“Group of the Year”

— Lady Antebellum

— Little Big Town

— Midland

— Old Dominion

— The Highwomen

“New Female Artist of the Year”

— Ingrid Andress

— Gabby Barrett

— Lindsay Ell

— Caylee Hammack

— Tenille Townes

“New Male Artist of the Year”

— Jordan Davis

— Russell Dickerson

— Riley Green

— Cody Johnson

— Morgan Wallen

“Album of the Year”

— “Center Point Road,” Thomas Rhett

— “Girl,” Maren Morris

— “Heartache Medication,” Jon Pardi

— “What You See Is What You Get,” Luke Combs

— “Wildcard,” Miranda Lambert

“Song of the Year”

— “10,000 Hours,” Dan + Shay featuring Justin Bieber

— “Girl Goin’ Nowhere,” Ashley McBryde

— “God’s Country,” Blake Shelton

— “One Man Band,” Old Dominion

— “Some Of It,” Eric Church

Contact Jason Bracelin at jbracelin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0476. Follow @JasonBracelin on Twitter.