Katy Perry stopping in Las Vegas during upcoming tour

Katy Perry performs on stage during "Katy Perry: Play" Las Vegas Residency at Resorts World Las ...
Katy Perry performs on stage during "Katy Perry: Play" Las Vegas Residency at Resorts World Las Vegas on December 29, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Katy Perry)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 27, 2025 - 6:13 am
 

Former Las Vegas Strip residency headliner Katy Perry is heading back to Sin City as part of her upcoming global tour.

According to a news release, Perry will bring her “Lifetimes Tour” to Las Vegas for a stop at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 17.

Drawing from her extensive catalog, promoter Live Nation says that Perry, who is touring in support of her new album, 143, will perform all of her hits as part of the show.

The artist pre-sale will begin Wednesday, Jan. 29 at 10 a.m. PT ahead of the general on sale starting Friday, Jan. 31 at 10 a.m. PT at AXS.com.

