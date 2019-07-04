Lawrence part of this week’s 5 best music bets in Las Vegas

Lawrence (Sam Burriss)

“I’m living in the past,” Clyde Lawrence confesses on these sibling-centered soul popsters’ latest single “Casualty,” a horn- and hand-claps-enhanced earworm. Lawrence is referencing his relationship woes, but he could just as well be singing of his and sister Gracie’s musical pedigrees, as they weaned themselves on Stevie Wonder, Aretha Franklin and Randy Newman records. You hear it all over “Living Room,” their latest record, an update of vintage big-band R&B. See them at 6 p.m. Saturday at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. Tickets are $49.50 to $148; call 702-632-7600.

Pictureplane

Pull that “Sex Trigger” when witch-house progenitor Pictureplane brings the goth-informed EDM and lots of heavy breathing at 10 p.m. Saturday at The Bunkhouse Saloon. Tickets are $10 in advance, $12 day of show; call 702-982-1764.

New Found Glory

Doe-eyed vocals delivered at a pulse-quickening pace have served these pop-punk stalwarts well, as they’re still bringing the hook-heavy heartache two decades in. See them at 6 p.m. Friday at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. Tickets are $26.50 to $45; call 702-632-7600.

Anuel AA

Last time this Latin trap standout was in town, he was picking up the new artist of the year trophy at the Billboard Latin Music Awards in April. Something tells us he’ll still be in a celebratory mood at 8 p.m. Saturday at Orleans Arena. Tickets are $82 to $330; call 800-745-3000.

Intocable

One of the few acts of their ilk to graduate to headlining arenas, and even stadiums, Tejano and Norteño music prime movers Intocable get intimate in the decidedly cozier House of Blues at 7 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $42.50 to $128; call 702-632-7600.