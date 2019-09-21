Life is Beautiful 2019 most popular spots to take a selfie

Whether it be in front of murals, marquees or promotional pop-ups, here are the most popular spots to take a picture.

Attendees pass through an illuminated walkway during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

In a place as intentionally and purposely beautiful as the Life is Beautiful music and art festival, it’s no surprise that attendees are eager to snap photos.

Ahead of all the murals, performances, food and neon, the subject many attendees find the most compelling to take pictures of — is themselves.

Whether it be in front of murals, marquees or promotional pop-ups, here are the most popular spots to take a picture.

The Life is Beautiful letters

Local artist Jerry Misko designed the towering Life is Beautiful letters this year. They sit near the general admission gates.

Lyfe is Beautiful activation

Ride-sharing company Lyft designed a floral-inspired pop-up where festivalgoers can write notes and add flowers to the blooming backdrop. The bright pink letters and colorful wall can be found on 7th St.

Coffee is Beautiful

In front of Dutch Bros Coffee’s large “Coffee is Beautiful” mural is a row in human-size light-up triangles. The selfie-ready prism is at 7th and Fremont streets.

“An Allegory of Natural Beauty” mural

Las Vegas artist Eric Vozzola’s 2019 mural has become an ideal spot for intrepid selfie takers to climb up the six-foot-tall cinderblock wall and pose against the graphic painting. The mural is next to Hottea’s kinetic yarn sculpture on 7th Street.

Bacardi Art Motel exterior

The Bacardi Art Motel features an intricately designed exterior mural with a stained glass aesthetic. Inside, the Motel on 7th Street has four themed rooms.

Mantra butterfly

It’s hard to snap a selfie in front of Mantra’s towering butterfly mural on the Fremont9 residential building. But a smaller replica near the Downtown Stage allows visitors to take a photo at ground level.

Broken Fingaz’ 2017 mural

Broken Fingaz’ “Lost Souls” mural from 2017 is still a popular draw. The art piece on Ogden Avenue boasts bright colors and surreal designs.