Life is Beautiful announces lineup
The three-day festival returns to downtown Las Vegas Sept. 16-18.
The Life is Beautiful lineup is here, time to go ape.
Literally.
Among the headliners: returning British rockers Arctic Monkeys, who played the fest in 2014, and animated, “virtual band” Gorillaz, who closed out the fest in 2017.
Popsters Lorde and Charli XCX and rockers Cage the Elephant are other highly-billed Life is Beautiful veterans, who will be joined by superstar DJ-producer Calvin Harris, ascendant rapper Jack Harlow, dream pop duo Beach House and many others.
The fest returns downtown Sept. 16-18 after selling in record time in 2021, with all tickets being snapped hours after they went on sale last March.
Once again, the fest will feature a mix of hip-hop (Migos, Rico Nasty, Big Boi, JPEGMAFIA, Isaiah Rashad), electronic dance music (Kygo Alison Wonderland, Gryffin), singer-songwriters (Dermot Kennedy, Sam Fender, Tai Verdes) and more.
Three-day passes start at $380 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at lifeisbeautiful.com.
The full lineup for Life is Beautiful 2022:
Arctic Monkeys
Calvin Harris
Gorillaz
LORDE
Jack Harlow
KYGO
MIGOS
Cage The Elephant
Beach House
Gryffin
Dermot Kennedy
Jungle
Sylvan Esso
Oliver Tree
Marc Rebillet
Alison Wonderland
CHARLI XCX
Isaiah Rashad
Big Boi
Rico Nasty
Big Wild
Alessia Cara
Shaggy
Said The Sky
SG Lewis
COIN
R3HAB
Bob Moses
DABIN
Tai Verdes
Pussy Riot
Sonny Fodera
Grandson
Wet Leg
Elderbrook
JPEGMAFIA
Coi Leray
Jax Jones
Sam Fender
Young Nudy
Neil Frances
Amaarae
Cochise
Kenny Hoopla
Walker & Royce
Solardo
Kyle Watson
Phantoms
Mochakk
Omah Lay
Clinton Kane
Gioli & Assia
Alexander 23
Cassian
Palace
Claire Rosinkranz
Bad Boy Chiller Crew
Blu DeTiger
Becky Hill
Valley
Ship Wrek
Lewis OfMan
Hope Tala
Midwxst
Perel
Ericdoa
Rochelle Jordan
MILD MINDS
Satin Jackets
Jerro
TIBASKO
Georgia
Lexi Jayde
Tre’ Amani
The Soul Juice Band
THE BLSSM