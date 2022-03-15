Life is Beautiful announces lineup

Gorillaz (Cristian De la Rosa/El Tiempo)

Fans sing and dance as Green Day performs on the Downtown Stage during day two of Life is Beautiful on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in downtown Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Lorde at The Cosmopolitan in April. (Chase Stevens/Review-Journal)

Kygo performs at Wango Tango at StubHub Center on Saturday, May 14, 2016, in Carson, Calif. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP)

Brad Shultz, left, and Matt Shultz of Cage the Elephant performs at the Downtown stage during the second day of the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Charlie XCX performs at the Mercedes-Benz Evolution stage during the Rock in Rio USA music festival in Las Vegas on Friday, May 15, 2015. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow Chase Stevens on Twitter @csstevensphoto

The Life is Beautiful lineup is here, time to go ape.

Literally.

Among the headliners: returning British rockers Arctic Monkeys, who played the fest in 2014, and animated, “virtual band” Gorillaz, who closed out the fest in 2017.

Popsters Lorde and Charli XCX and rockers Cage the Elephant are other highly-billed Life is Beautiful veterans, who will be joined by superstar DJ-producer Calvin Harris, ascendant rapper Jack Harlow, dream pop duo Beach House and many others.

The fest returns downtown Sept. 16-18 after selling in record time in 2021, with all tickets being snapped hours after they went on sale last March.

Once again, the fest will feature a mix of hip-hop (Migos, Rico Nasty, Big Boi, JPEGMAFIA, Isaiah Rashad), electronic dance music (Kygo Alison Wonderland, Gryffin), singer-songwriters (Dermot Kennedy, Sam Fender, Tai Verdes) and more.

Three-day passes start at $380 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at lifeisbeautiful.com.

The full lineup for Life is Beautiful 2022:

Arctic Monkeys

Calvin Harris

Gorillaz

LORDE

Jack Harlow

KYGO

MIGOS

Cage The Elephant

Beach House

Gryffin

Dermot Kennedy

Jungle

Sylvan Esso

Oliver Tree

Marc Rebillet

Alison Wonderland

CHARLI XCX

Isaiah Rashad

Big Boi

Rico Nasty

Big Wild

Alessia Cara

Shaggy

Said The Sky

SG Lewis

COIN

R3HAB

Bob Moses

DABIN

Tai Verdes

Pussy Riot

Sonny Fodera

Grandson

Wet Leg

Elderbrook

JPEGMAFIA

Coi Leray

Jax Jones

Sam Fender

Young Nudy

Neil Frances

Amaarae

Cochise

Kenny Hoopla

Walker & Royce

Solardo

Kyle Watson

Phantoms

Mochakk

Omah Lay

Clinton Kane

Gioli & Assia

Alexander 23

Cassian

Palace

Claire Rosinkranz

Bad Boy Chiller Crew

Blu DeTiger

Becky Hill

Valley

Ship Wrek

Lewis OfMan

Hope Tala

Midwxst

Perel

Ericdoa

Rochelle Jordan

MILD MINDS

Satin Jackets

Jerro

TIBASKO

Georgia

Lexi Jayde

Tre’ Amani

The Soul Juice Band

THE BLSSM