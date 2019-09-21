Life is Beautiful at downtown Las Vegas Day 1 — PHOTOS

The Life is Beautiful music and art festival got underway Friday with thousands jamming downtown Las Vegas to groove to the sounds Billie Eilish, Portugal, The Man and Chance the Rapper.

Attendees pass by an art installation by Hot Tea during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Festivalgoers pack the intersection of South 8th and Fremont streets during the first day of Life is Beautiful on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Massimo Greco, left, and Ryan Wiegand, both of Las Vegas, go down a slide during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Attendees walk through an illuminated walkway during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Attendees pass through an illuminated walkway during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Massimo Greco, second from left, and Ryan Wiegand, third from left, both of Las Vegas, get ready to go down a slide during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Attendees pass through an illuminated walkway during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Billie Eilish performs at the downtown stage during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Billie Eilish performs at the downtown stage during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Festivalgoers make their way to the downtown stage during the first day of Life is Beautiful festival on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Festivalgoers make their way to the downtown stage during the first day of Life is Beautiful festival on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Billie Eilish performs at the downtown stage during the first day of Life is Beautiful festival on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Billie Eilish performs at the downtown stage during the first day of Life is Beautiful on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Festivalgoers pose for photos at Jack's Playground during the first day of Life is Beautiful on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Melanie Kenney leaps into a pool of balls at Jack's Playground during the first day of Life is Beautiful festival on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Shelby, left, and Blake Zomermaand play skee ball at Jack's Playground during the first day of Life is Beautiful festival on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Festivalgoers socialize during the first day of Life is Beautiful on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Forest Bath at @lifeisbeautiful is:

-Relaxing

-Peaceful

-Unique

-Guaranteed to have a line all weekend. Get there before everyone else catches on. pic.twitter.com/YsCiO3BAty — Janna Karel (@jannainprogress) September 21, 2019

Between music acts, festivalgoers were treated to myriad art exhibits, the comedy of Chris Redd and Fred Armison and plenty of food options at Life is Beautiful’s culinary villages.

The nearly 190,000 who are expected to attend the three-day event will have an estimated $43.5 million economic impact on the community.

