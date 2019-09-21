Life is Beautiful at downtown Las Vegas Day 1 — PHOTOS
The Life is Beautiful music and art festival got underway Friday with thousands jamming downtown Las Vegas to groove to the sounds Billie Eilish, Portugal, The Man and Chance the Rapper.
The Life is Beautiful music and art festival got underway Friday with thousands jamming downtown Las Vegas to groove to the sounds Billie Eilish, Portugal, The Man and Chance the Rapper.
Forest Bath at @lifeisbeautiful is:
-Relaxing
-Peaceful
-Unique
-Guaranteed to have a line all weekend. Get there before everyone else catches on. pic.twitter.com/YsCiO3BAty
— Janna Karel (@jannainprogress) September 21, 2019
Between music acts, festivalgoers were treated to myriad art exhibits, the comedy of Chris Redd and Fred Armison and plenty of food options at Life is Beautiful’s culinary villages.
The nearly 190,000 who are expected to attend the three-day event will have an estimated $43.5 million economic impact on the community.
For full coverage of Life is Beautiful, visit reviewjournal.com/LIB2019.