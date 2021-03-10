Life is Beautiful lineup announced

Billie Eilish, Green Day and Tame Impala will headline the three-day music and arts fest in September.

Billie Eilish performs at the downtown stage during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Tre Cool, Billie Joe Armstrong and Mike Dirnt of Green Day are shown on the red carpet at iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Tame Impala perform at Brooklyn Bowl in Las Vegas, NV on November 13, 2014. (Courtesy, Erik Kabik/Retna Ltd.)

Life is Beautiful is back and so is Billie Eilish.

The 19-year-old dark pop sensation returns as one of the top-billed acts for the three-day arts and music festival, which returnsto downtown Las Vegas on Sept. 17-19 after taking 2020 off due to coronavirus concerns.

Punk mainstays Green Day and alt-rockers Tame Impala will join Eilish, one of the featured acts on the fest’s 2019 lineup, as this year’s headliners.

Hip-hopper A$ap Rocky and electronic music star Illenium join those big names on the roster, which also boasts indie rock vets (Modest Mouse), acclaimed, female-fronted returnees (Haim, St. Vincent), rap favorites (Young Thug, Ludacris), top EDM draws (Dillon Francis, Gorgon City) and many more on multiple stages spread out of over 18 city blocks.

General on-sale tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday at LifeisBeautiful.com.

The full lineup: Billie Eilish, Green Day, Tame Impala, A$AP Rocky, Illenium, HAIM, Young Thug, Glass Animals, FISHER, St. Vincent, 6LACK, Modest Mouse, Dillon Francis, Ludacris, Don Toliver, LANY, Brittany Howard, San Holo, JID, Surfaces, Gorgon City, EARTHGANG, DFA1979, All Time Low, Ekali, Purity Ring, Ashnikko, SHAED, Trevor Daniel, DRAMA, Cash Cash, surf mesa, Still Woozy, Noah Cyrus, Caamp, Yaeji, CloZee, Shiba San, Lost Frequencies, Emotional Oranges, Joel Corry, Remi Wolf, Celeste, Half alive, Jamila Woods, White Reaper, Slenderbodies, BIA, LSDREAM, NOTD, Ant Clemons, Mob Rich, Amy Allen, Evan Giia, ford., The Backseat Lovers, Sir Chloe, Teddy Swims, Brijean, POORSTACY, Ekoh, Midnight Kids and Monoky.

