Linkin Park singer’s death mirrors that of close friend Cornell

The death of Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington came as a surprise to the world when it was announced, but it also struck similarities to the death of fellow rocker and close friend Chris Cornell, who killed himself in May.

Chester Bennington poses in the press room on Dec. 13, 2014, at the 25th annual KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas in Inglewood, Calif.

Chester Bennington, of Linkin Park, performs "Hallelujah" at a funeral for Chris Cornell at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles on May 26.

Chester Bennington of Linkin Park performs during the iHeartRadio Live Series in Burbank, Calif, on June 18, 2014.

Chester Bennington, left, performs during the MMRBQ Music Festival 2015 at the Susquehanna Bank Center in Camden, N.J.

In this June 18, 2014 file photo, Chester Bennington of Linkin Park attends Linkin Park's induction into the Guitar Center's RockWalk in Los Angeles.

Authorities are investigating Bennington’s death as an apparent suicide, Los Angeles County coroner spokesman Brian Elias said Thursday. Bennington, who was 41, was found dead in his home near Los Angeles. He had a strong bond with Cornell and died on what would have been the Soundgarden singer’s 53rd birthday.