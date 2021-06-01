Lost in Dreams music festival reveals lineup
Insomniac promotions, the company behind the Electric Daisy Carnival, is bringing a new festival to Las Vegas. More than 40 performers will appear on three stages over Labor Day weekend.
Some dreams come true.
For electronic dance music fans, anyway.
Insomniac promotions, the company behind the Electric Daisy Carnival, is bringing a new music festival to Las Vegas.
Lost in Dreams, which is dedicated to future bass, melodic dubstep and pop/electronic music, will debut at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Sept 4-5.
The event will feature three stages, the lineup led by Gryffin, Seven Lions, Manila Killa b2b Chet Porter, Yung Bae, Washed Out, K?D, Crystal Skies and nearly 40 other performers.
“Transcending into a multidimensional environment of light, color and sound, Lost in Dreams will deliver an immersive, visual festival experience unlike any other,” Insomniac explained in a press release.
Last month, Insomniac brought EDM superstar Deadmaus to the same venue as the company expands its footprint in town prior to the Electric Daisy Carnival returning to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in October.
Tickets for Lost in Dreams go on sale at noon Friday at lostindreamsfestival.com.
The full lineup:
Amtrac
Autograf
Biicla
Bright Lights
Cassian
Crystal Skies
Dabin
Danny Olson
David Clutch
Devault
Dot
Elephante
Fairlane
Friendzone
Gem & Tauri
Gryffin (DJ Set)
Haywyre
Highlnd
Jason Ross
K?D
Kaivon
Last Heroes
Lick
Manila Killa b2b Chet Porter
Mindchatter
Moon Boots
Moore Kismet
Nurko
Pauline Herr (DJ Set)
Pluko
Rival
Rossy
Seven Lions
SG Lewis (DJ Set)
Shallou
Star Seed
Taylor Kade
Tokyo Machine
Two Lanes
Vanic
Washed Out (DJ Set)
William Black
Yetep
Young Franco
Yula
Yung Bae
