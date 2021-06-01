Lost in Dreams music festival reveals lineup

Insomniac promotions, the company behind the Electric Daisy Carnival, is bringing a new festival to Las Vegas. More than 40 performers will appear on three stages over Labor Day weekend.

Over 10,000 people attended Insomniac Presents Deadmau5 at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Friday, May 21, 2021. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Lost in Dreams will be staged at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Sept. 4-5.

Some dreams come true.

For electronic dance music fans, anyway.

Insomniac promotions, the company behind the Electric Daisy Carnival, is bringing a new music festival to Las Vegas.

Lost in Dreams, which is dedicated to future bass, melodic dubstep and pop/electronic music, will debut at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Sept 4-5.

The event will feature three stages, the lineup led by Gryffin, Seven Lions, Manila Killa b2b Chet Porter, Yung Bae, Washed Out, K?D, Crystal Skies and nearly 40 other performers.

“Transcending into a multidimensional environment of light, color and sound, Lost in Dreams will deliver an immersive, visual festival experience unlike any other,” Insomniac explained in a press release.

Last month, Insomniac brought EDM superstar Deadmaus to the same venue as the company expands its footprint in town prior to the Electric Daisy Carnival returning to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in October.

Tickets for Lost in Dreams go on sale at noon Friday at lostindreamsfestival.com.

The full lineup:

Amtrac

Autograf

Biicla

Bright Lights

Cassian

Crystal Skies

Dabin

Danny Olson

David Clutch

Devault

Dot

Elephante

Fairlane

Friendzone

Gem & Tauri

Gryffin (DJ Set)

Haywyre

Highlnd

Jason Ross

K?D

Kaivon

Last Heroes

Lick

Manila Killa b2b Chet Porter

Mindchatter

Moon Boots

Moore Kismet

Nurko

Pauline Herr (DJ Set)

Pluko

Rival

Rossy

Seven Lions

SG Lewis (DJ Set)

Shallou

Star Seed

Taylor Kade

Tokyo Machine

Two Lanes

Vanic

Washed Out (DJ Set)

William Black

Yetep

Young Franco

Yula

Yung Bae

