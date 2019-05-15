Mick Jagger back in action after health problems

Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger tweeted a video Wednesday of him dancing around a studio in front of a mirror weeks after he underwent medical treatment

Mick Jagger tweeted a video of himself dancing around a studio on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. (@MickJagger/Twitter)

In this May 25, 2018 file photo, Mick Jagger, left, and Keith Richards, of The Rolling Stones, perform during their No Filter tour in London. The 75-year-old rocker on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 tweeted a video of him dancing around a studio in front of a mirror weeks after he underwent medical treatment, reportedly for a heart valve issue. The treatment forced the postponement of the Rolling Stones' No Filter tour.(Photo by Mark Allan/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK — It’s as if Mick Jagger is saying “Start Me Up.”

The 75-year-old rocker tweeted a video Wednesday of him dancing around a studio in front of a mirror weeks after he underwent medical treatment , reportedly for a heart valve issue. The treatment forced the Rolling Stones to postpone its No Filter tour.

Jagger was told by doctors in late March he could not go on tour “at this time.” Jagger tweeted he was “devastated” the band couldn’t tour, but said he hoped to be “back on stage as soon I can.”

The Stones’ No Filter Tour was expected to start April 20 in Miami.