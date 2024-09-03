90°F
New Vegas country music festival canceled

Megan Moroney performs during CMA Fest on Sunday, June 9, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Lynyrd Skynyrd performs at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival Day 2 at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Las Vegas. (John Salangsang/Invision/AP)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 3, 2024 - 9:17 am
 

It was over before it started, turns out: the new, country-based Giddy Up Music Festival, which was set to debut Oct. 18-20 at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, has been canceled.

The event, which was set to be headlined by Lynyrd Skynyrd, Megan Moroney and the Turnpike Troubadours, would have been the city’s first country music festival since the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting.

“There’s nothing we would love more than to ride through the festival gates with you this October,” festival organizers wrote in a social post announcing their decision, “but unfortunately, we can no longer move forward with Giddy Up Las Vegas Music Festival 2024.”

No reason was given for the fest’s cancellation.

Tickets will automatically be refunded within the next seven to 10 days, according to the post.

Contact Jason Bracelin at jbracelin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0476. Follow @jbracelin76 on Instagram

