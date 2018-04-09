On eve of new LP release, Oct. 1 still haunts Jason Aldean

After the Oct. 1 mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival, the country star is still carrying the weight of the tragedy.

In this March 19, 2018, photo, country music singer Jason Aldean poses in Nashville to promote his eighth studio album “Rearview Town." The album will be released on Friday. (Mark Humphrey/AP)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Jason Aldean has built his career on his live show that entertains tens of thousands of fans every year. But after a mass shooting at a festival in Las Vegas, the country star is still carrying the weight of that tragedy.

Aldean, who was onstage performing when a gunman opened fire on the outdoor music festival last October, said for a long time he was reliving the shooting “a thousand times a day.” The aftermath has been a complicated road of emotions for him, from guilt to anger and disbelief.

With a new album “Rearview Town” coming out this Friday, country music’s Everyman singer said that he found some perspective after visiting with some of the survivors at a Las Vegas hospital and seeing their strength.

Aldean returns to Las Vegas on Sunday for the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.