Music

Punk Rock Bowling reschedules again, line-up changes

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 17, 2021 - 2:17 pm
 
An attendee crowd surfs during the Punk Rock Bowling music festival in downtown Las Vegas on Sa ...
An attendee crowd surfs during the Punk Rock Bowling music festival in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, May 26, 2018. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Punk Rock Bowling is set to take place in September for the first time this year. (Chase Steven ...
Punk Rock Bowling is set to take place in September for the first time this year. (Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Will the fourth time be the charm?

Once again, the Punk Rock Bowling music festival has rescheduled its return to Vegas at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center due to coronavirus concerns.

Now taking place Sept. 24-26, the move follows two previous postponements of the event originally set for May 2020.

What’s more, the line-up has changed as well.

While a reunited Circle Jerks remain as one of three headliners, oi! lifers Cock Sparrer and ska favorites Madness have been replaced by New Wavers Devo and PRB regulars NOFX, the latter’s inclusion on the lineup marking the band’s first return to Vegas since frontman Fat Mike raised hackles by making controversial remarks regarding Oct. 1 victims from the stage at Punk Rock Bowling 2018.

Much of the rest of the roster has remained intact, including appearances from a reformed Lunachicks, thrashers Municipal Waste, rockers The Bronx, hip-hoppers H099o9, and many more, with the full line-up to be announced in April.

Tickets are available at punkrockbowling.com.

Contact Jason Bracelin at jbracelin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0476. Follow @JasonBracelin on Twitter and @jbracelin76 on Instagram

