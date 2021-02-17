Punk Rock Bowling reschedules again, line-up changes

Once again, the Punk Rock Bowling music festival has rescheduled its return to Vegas at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center due to coronavirus concerns.

An attendee crowd surfs during the Punk Rock Bowling music festival in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, May 26, 2018. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Punk Rock Bowling is set to take place in September for the first time this year. (Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Will the fourth time be the charm?

Now taking place Sept. 24-26, the move follows two previous postponements of the event originally set for May 2020.

What’s more, the line-up has changed as well.

While a reunited Circle Jerks remain as one of three headliners, oi! lifers Cock Sparrer and ska favorites Madness have been replaced by New Wavers Devo and PRB regulars NOFX, the latter’s inclusion on the lineup marking the band’s first return to Vegas since frontman Fat Mike raised hackles by making controversial remarks regarding Oct. 1 victims from the stage at Punk Rock Bowling 2018.

Much of the rest of the roster has remained intact, including appearances from a reformed Lunachicks, thrashers Municipal Waste, rockers The Bronx, hip-hoppers H099o9, and many more, with the full line-up to be announced in April.

Tickets are available at punkrockbowling.com.

