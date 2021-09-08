REMEMBER WHEN: Elvis statue unveiled at Las Vegas Hilton

From July 31, 1969, to Dec. 12, 1976, Elvis Presley sold out more than 600 shows at the Las Vegas International Hotel.

Forty-three years ago on Sept. 8, 1978, the Las Vegas Hilton honored the record-breaking streak with the installation of a bronze statue of the King by the hotel entrance. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A statue of Elvis is shown outside the main entrance to the Las Vegas Hilton hotel-casino Friday, Dec. 28, 2007. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

An Elvis Presley statue in the lobby of the Westgate on Thursday, July 11, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

An Elvis Presley statue in the lobby of the Westgate on Thursday, July 11, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Guests pass by an Elvis Presley statue in the lobby of the Westgate on Thursday, July 11, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

From July 31, 1969, to Dec. 12, 1976, Elvis Presley sold out more than 600 shows at the Las Vegas International Hotel in what was supposed to be a four-week engagement that lasted for seven years, to an estimated audience of 2.5 million people.

Priscilla Presley and Vernon Presley, Elvis’ father, both attended the ceremony.

After David Siegel, founder of Westgate Resorts, bought the property, the Elvis statue was moved into the lobby of what is now the Westgate hotel and casino.