MANAGE ACTIVATE SIGN OUT
Music

Rising pop singer Tori Kelly embraces ‘Change’

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 7, 2019 - 11:43 am
 

Voice full, heart empty, she pours her emotions into the song as if it were a vessel to be filled.

“I’m confessing,” Tori Kelly sings, her words freighted with the ache of an exposed nerve.

The song is “Change Your Mind,” a tale of desire and disapproval, of love found and familial consent lost.

You don’t have to feel what Kelly is saying to feel what Kelly is saying, the sentiment absorbed almost unconsciously.

“Change Your Mind” is not a gospel number, but it’s delivered like one, a sermon of longing in the guise of finger-snapping R&B.

There’s a reason for this.

“That’s how I learned to sing, listening to gospel growing up,” the 26-year-old Kelly explains. “There’s so much soul and so much heart in that genre.”

‘I’m really opening up’

Soul and heart are the goalposts of Kelly’s songbook, and “Change” is the latest addition to that catalog: the first single from her forthcoming album, her third overall.

Speaking of “Change,” its title bears more than a little symbolic meaning. Kelly says that her next release marks a creative evolution from her previous album, the full-on gospel record “Hiding Place,” which earned her Grammys last month for best gospel album and best gospel performance/song.

“The new stuff that’s coming out is way more vulnerable, I’d say, than anything that people have heard yet from me,” Kelly says. “I’ve just gone through a lot in the last couple of years, even before the gospel album, and it’s all kind of compiled into this next body of work. I think ‘Change Your Mind’ is definitely a step in that direction, where people are going to hear this music and hopefully it’ll be able to take them to this deeper place, because I’m really opening up about a lot of stuff.”

She cites a particularly personal song about the death of a loved one as an example.

“There’s a song I wrote about my grandpa passing away, and I would never have thought I’d write a song about that,” she says. “But I just was in a place to write it. The person I wrote ‘Change Your Mind’ with, Jimmy Napes, he was a huge part of really helping me open up and talk about all these new things on the album.”

A singer from birth … almost

In conversation, Kelly speaks of her creative proclivities with the ease of a music lifer who’s been doing this since she was in grade school.

The California native — whom you may remember as the guitar-strumming blonde in the once-ubiquitous Nationwide Insurance commercials she starred in a few years back — was entering singing competitions at age 6, appearing on “Star Search” and “America’s Most Talented Kids” not long thereafter and landing her first record deal at 12.

Despite starting at such a young age, Kelly didn’t find success overnight. She parted ways with her first label over creative differences. But her career gained serious momentum after she signed with Justin Bieber/Ariana Grande/Kanye West manager Scooter Braun, who helped guide her 2015 debut, “Unbreakable Smile,” to a No. 2 opening on the Billboard Top 200 album chart.

‘I do feel this freedom’

Though she’s a Christian, Kelly doesn’t consider herself a Christian artist, even after “Hiding Place.”

While her next record is still taking shape, the connective tissue of the material she has completed is candidness, which Kelly acknowledges required time to get comfortable with.

“I was writing for probably a year and a half, and toward the end of that, I finally got to this place of like, ‘OK, I can sing about these things,’ ” she says. “But at the same time, once I started writing, it was almost like the song was a safe place for me. It was almost easier to sing about it than talk about it.

“Music has always provided that for me where I felt like, ‘Oh, this is a safe stage where I can really just pour my heart out,’ where sometimes I don’t always have the words to say in a regular setting. It was hard to get to that place, but once I got there, it was very freeing.”

What else does she consider herself free from these days?

Genre constraints.

“I don’t really know where things are going to go after this album, but I think even on the gospel album, because it was so different from my first album, I already felt like I’m going in a completely different direction,” Kelly says. “It’s really fun for me, because I do feel this freedom now, even when it comes to genre. I’ve done a country song. I’ve gotten to work with all these people and dance around all these different genres, and that’s really fun for me. I don’t like to be boxed in.”

Contact Jason Bracelin at jbracelin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0476. Follow @JasonBracelin on Twitter.

Entertainment Videos
Pizza Dough Throwing Competition
Contestants participate in the World Pizza Games at the International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas, Wednesday night. (Mat Luschek/Review-Journal)
World Pizza Games showcased in Las Vegas
The World Pizza Games, part of the International Pizza Expo, drew competitors from all over the world to Las Vegas to compete in events such as dough stretching and box folding. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
Pizza competitors dazzle at international expo
The International Pizza Expo at Las Vegas Convention Center included the first rounds of the World Pizza Games. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas showcases products and trends
At the International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas, vegan and gluten-free menu choices and compostable packaging were highlighted, as well as Detroit-style and Roman-style pizza. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
Chef Dan Krohmer talks about a new restaurant
Chef Dan Krohmer talks about the construction of his new restaurant at Fremont Street’s Fergusons Downtown complex in downtown Las Vegas. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Neon Museum lights up the Hard Rock Cafe guitar sign
The Neon Museum in Las Vegas flipped the switch on its latest acquisition Monday night, the Hard Rock Cafe guitar sign. (Mat Luschek/Review-Journal)
A Taste of Eataly Las Vegas
Executive Chef Nicole Brisson gives a tour around Eataly Las Vegas, located in the Park MGM. (Mat Luschek/Review-Journal)
Order a pretty purple cocktail at North Italia in Las Vegas
Order a pretty purple cocktail at North Italia in Las Vegas (Janna Karel/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Towering triple decker sandwich at Sadelle’s at Bellagio in Las Vegas
Jonah Resnick, executive chef of Sadelle’s, the newest restaurant at Bellagio in Las Vegas, serves a daunting concoction of roast beef layered with house-made cole slaw, turkey and more cole slaw, on rye bread. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal)
Paris Las Vegas Debuts New Eiffel Tower Light Show
The Paris in Las Vegas unveiled its latest Eiffel Tower light show, Wednesday evening. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Video: Las Vegas Omelet House Marks 40th anniversary
Omelet House at Charleston Boulevard and Rancho Drive in Las Vegas, which opened in 1979, is a locals’ favorite, known for fluffy six-egg omelets. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves readying new beer
Ryan Reaves, a forward with the Golden Knights, has plans for a second beer, a lager, through his 7Five Brewing Co. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Bellagio Adds Lady Gaga To The Fountain Playlist
Lady Gaga’s “Bad Romance” has been added to the rotation of classic tunes played for the dancing waters at Lake Bellagio. The song debuted at 6 p.m. Monday. (Mat Luschek/Review-Journal)
Comedian uses laughter to bring understanding about AIDS
Comedian Brandon Cox Sanford talks about how he uses his comedy sketches to bring light to his AIDS diagnosis. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
20th anniversary of the House of Blues in Las Vegas
Sasha Rincon-Camacho, regional marketing director, talks about the 20th anniversary of the House of Blues in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Meow Wolf opening an 'otherworldly' art experience in Las Vegas
Meow Wolf opening "otherworldly" art experience in Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New caneles pastries served at tea at Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas
Tony Gauthier, executive pastry chef at the Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas, was trained to make caneles in Bordeaux in his native France, and they’re a new feature on the hotel’s afternoon tea. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
Celebrate Margarita Day With The Hot Damn Margarita
Celebrate Margarita Day With The Hot Damn Margarita (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Yard House margarita changes color in the glass
The cocktail, as made by lead bartender Taylor Cole at Town Square in Las Vegas, changes from deep blue to magenta because of a chemical reaction between its butterfly pea flowers and citrus agave. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
Black History Month Festival
Las Vegas residents gathered on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd, to celebrate Black History Month. (Katelyn Newberg/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
You Can Design With 3D Printers, Laser Cutters And Ceramics At Discovery Children's Museum
You Can Design With 3d Printers, Laser Cutters And Ceramics At Discovery Children's Museum (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Champagne vending machine at Waldorf Astoria in Las Vegas
One of only a few in the country, the Moët & Chandon machine at the Waldorf Astoria in Las Vegas is stocked with Imperial Rose for Valentine’s Day. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
Las Vegas Valentine’s Day desserts
Mio Ogasawara of Sweets Raku and Rebecca Bills of Gen3 Hospitality in Las Vegas create elaborate Valentine’s Day desserts. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal
One Night For One Drop
Cirque du Soleil cast and crew donate their time and talent to this year's "One Night For One Drop" performance at the "O" Theatre in the Bellagio. The event takes place March 8, 2019, and benefits the One Drop organization. (Mat Luschek/Review-Journal)
Chinese New Year Parade
Chinese New Year parade takes place on Fremont Street. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New Manzo restaurant a key part of Eataly
Nicole Brisson, executive chef of Eataly, at Park MGM in Las Vegas, talks about new restaurant.
Designer Makes Festival-style Crowns
Designer at MAGIC trade show Makes Festival-style Crowns (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Excalibur Raises tent that will house "Fuerza Bruta" show
Workers at Excalibur raised a tent, which will be the home of "Fuerza Bruta," a temporary show that will run from March 7 to September 1, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Roc Boots Make For Glittery Festival Wear
With 3-inch-tall chunky heels, cleated platforms, and sparkly glitter, you’ll want to wear these to dance the night away. Sally Cull, product and development for Roc Boots Australia, assures you that you can. (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Get A Custom-painted Jacket At Las Vegas Fashion Event
On the first of the two-night Commotion event, clothing brands connected with consumers, offering shopping, giveaways and customization opportunities. (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
ad-high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
Home Front Page Footer Listing