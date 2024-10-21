53°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Music

Shakira makes Las Vegas part of 2025 concert tour

Colombian singer Shakira performs at halftime of the Copa America final soccer match between Ar ...
Colombian singer Shakira performs at halftime of the Copa America final soccer match between Argentina and Colombia in Miami Gardens, Fla., Sunday, July 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Shakira, from left, Bizarrap, and Kevyn Mauricio Cruz accept the award for song of the year for ...
Shakira, from left, Bizarrap, and Kevyn Mauricio Cruz accept the award for song of the year for "Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53" during the 24th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Seville, Spain, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. (Photo by Jose Breton/Invision/AP)
More Stories
The Maine performs during the When We Were Young music festival at the Las Vegas Festival Groun ...
When We Were Young makes epic return
Members of Mo5aic, from left: Kenny Urban, Corwyn Hodge, Joshua Danger, Heath Burgett and Jorda ...
A favorite of Prince, Las Vegas act relaunches
Robert "Kool" Bell and Kool and the Gang headlines Friday and Saturday at International Theater ...
Kool & The Gang wants new musical in Las Vegas
Producer Anita Mann, vocalist Lorena Peril and choreographer Mandy Moore and the cast of "Fanta ...
25 at 25: Las Vegas Strip revue hits quarter-century mark
Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 21, 2024 - 7:38 am
 

Shakira will make Las Vegas a major stop on her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour, produced by Live Nation.

The concert is scheduled for June 28 at Allegiant Stadium.

Fans can register for an artist presale now through 8:59 p.m. Tuesday at Shakira.com for access to tickets. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning noon Friday at Ticketmaster.com.

The 2025 North America dates will follow Shakira’s record-breaking Latin America leg, which has already set new benchmarks. In less than two hours, 18 stadium shows sold out, with over 950,000 tickets purchased.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Toni Braxton and Cedric the Entertainer perform their "Love & Laughter" show at The Chelsea at ...
Pair of Vegas headliners laugh off advancing years
By C.L. Gaber Special / RJ

Old pals Toni Braxton and Cedric the Entertainer took a break from rehearsals for “Love & Laughter” at The Cosmo to share their good life tips.

Actress and original cast member Mitzi Gaynor,right, and cast member Kelli O'Hara of "Sout ...
Mitzi Gaynor, star of ‘South Pacific,’ dies at 93
By Kaitlyn Huamani and Bob Thomas The Associated Press

Among the last survivors of the so-called golden age of the Hollywood musical, she died of natural causes in Los Angeles on Thursday morning.

Kyle Larson speeds throughout the track during the South Point 400 at the Las Vegas Motor Speed ...
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
RJ

NASCAR weekend, Brad Paisley and the Las Vegas Book Festival lead the entertainment lineup for the week of Oct. 18-24.

MORE STORIES