Shakira makes Las Vegas part of 2025 concert tour

Shakira, from left, Bizarrap, and Kevyn Mauricio Cruz accept the award for song of the year for "Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53" during the 24th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Seville, Spain, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. (Photo by Jose Breton/Invision/AP)

Colombian singer Shakira performs at halftime of the Copa America final soccer match between Argentina and Colombia in Miami Gardens, Fla., Sunday, July 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Shakira will make Las Vegas a major stop on her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour, produced by Live Nation.

The concert is scheduled for June 28 at Allegiant Stadium.

Fans can register for an artist presale now through 8:59 p.m. Tuesday at Shakira.com for access to tickets. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning noon Friday at Ticketmaster.com.

The 2025 North America dates will follow Shakira’s record-breaking Latin America leg, which has already set new benchmarks. In less than two hours, 18 stadium shows sold out, with over 950,000 tickets purchased.