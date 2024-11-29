57°F
Sick New World canceled

James Hetfield of Metallica performs in a music concert at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Sick New World has canceled its 2025 festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Festival attendees take in a set by A Perfect Circle during the Sick New World music festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Saturday, April 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 29, 2024 - 12:47 pm
 

Sick New World won’t be coming back for a third year after all.

The massive heavy music festival, which was set to take place at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds April 12 with headliners Metallica, Linkin Park and dozens more, has been canceled.

“It is with great disappointment that we announce that Sick New World will no longer take place in Las Vegas on April 12, 2025,” festival organizers posted on the event’s website. “Despite our best efforts, we’ve encountered unforeseen circumstances that we are unable to overcome for next year’s show. We extend our heartfelt thanks to all the dedicated SNW fans who had made plans to join us for another cultural celebration of hard rock, goth, alternative and heavy music. Please stay tuned for further and future information regarding Sick New World.”

Debuting in 2022 with headliners System of a Down, Sick New World brought large crowds tens of thousands strong during its first two outings.

The Review-Journal has reached out to festival organizers for more details.

Contact Jason Bracelin at jbracelin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0476. Follow @jasonbracelin76 on Instagram.

