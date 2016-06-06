Surprise Kanye West concert becomes unruly mob in New York City

What was supposed to be a surprise Kanye West show in New York City quickly turned to chaos as thousands of fans descended on the venue.

Kanye West accepts the video vanguard award at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Aug. 30, 2015. (Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

More than 4,000 people swarmed Webster Hall, which only holds 1,500, early Monday for the pop-up show. They climbed on top of cars, dumpsters and scaffolding and hung out of windows hoping to get a better view.