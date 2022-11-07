System of a Down, Korn rumored to headline new hard rock festival

Sick New World, featuring nü metal and hard rock, is to debut in Las Vegas in May 2023.

Jonathan Davis of Korn performs at Louder Than Life Festival 2021 at the Highland Festival Grounds on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Louisville, Ky. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

A Sick New World is coming to Vegas.

That’s the name of a nü metal- and hard rock-based festival debuting at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on May 13, 2023.

Put on by the same company as the emo and pop punk fest When We Were Young, which took place at the aforementioned venue last month, Sick New World likewise will feature a bevy of bands that first broke out in the late ’90s/early aughts.

Though the festival has yet to be officially announced, fans can sign up for presale tickets at sicknewworldfest.com.

Moreover, a number of bands have shared the same festival teaser image on their Instagram pages, including big names like System of a Down, Korn, Deftones, Incubus, Evanescence and Chevelle.