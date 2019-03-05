Brandon Flowers of The Killers performs during the grand opening of the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, April 6, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @csstevensphoto

Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons is shown at a fan appreciation show for the release of "Origins" at the Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Wednesday, Nov. 7 2018. (Kabik Photo Group)

Some 2,300 miles separates Las Vegas from Watkins Glen, New York, but the latter will have a Sin City feel to it when venerable music festival Woodstock celebrates its 50th anniversary there this summer.

Hometown favorites The Killers and Imagine Dragons have been tapped as two of the headliners for the fest’s return, according to Billboard magazine.

Vegas staple Carlos Santana is also reportedly booked to play Woodstock once again after his incendiary performance there in 1969.

Though the lineup has yet to be made official, Chance the Rapper and Dead and Company are also reportedly on the bill for the Aug. 16-18 festival at Watkins Glen International Speedway.

Expect the full roster of 80-plus acts to be confirmed in the next few weeks.