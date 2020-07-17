The Killers set new release date for latest album

“Imploding the Mirage” was originally due in May before coronavirus hit.

The Killers perform on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” April 1, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Robert Loud)

Time to officially proceed with “Caution.”

In March, Vegas rockers The Killers released the aforementioned, synth-powered first single for their new album “Imploding the Mirage.”

The band’s sixth record was supposed to drop in May.

Then the coronavirus hit.

Now the group has announced an updated release date for the 10-song collection: Aug. 21.

“COVID-19 monkey wrenched us. But we persevered. Folks, mark your calendars,” The Killers posted on their social media accounts.

The follow-up to 2017’s “Wonderful Wonderful,” which was The Killers’ first no. 1 album in America, “Imploding” will feature guest contributions by former Fleetwood Mac guitarist Lindsey Buckingham, k.d. lang, Weyes Blood, Adam Granduciel of War On Drugs and others.

Produced by Shawn Everett (Alabama Shakes, Kacey Musgraves, Julian Casablancas) and Foxygen’s Jonathan Rado, “Imploding” was recorded in Los Angeles, Park City, Utah and right here in Vegas.

While the album will be out next month, the band’s touring plans are still currently on hold due coronoavirus concerns.

