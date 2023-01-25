The Las Vegas concerts you need to see in 2023

From Taylor Swift to EDC, Madonna to Muse, Garth Brooks to Iggy Pop, and many more: Here’s your guide to live shows galore.

Taylor Swift performs during the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction ceremony, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

FILE - This May 8, 2018 file photo shows Taylor Swift performing during her "Reputation Stadium Tour" opener in Glendale, Ariz. Swift says she may not be performing at the American Music Awards because the men who own her old recordings won’t allow her to play her songs. Swift said on Instagram Thursday that she planned to play a medley of her hits when she’s named Artist of the Decade at the American Music Awards on Nov. 24. But Swift says the men who own the music, Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta, are calling the performance an illegal re-recording. (Photo by Rick Scuteri/Invision/AP, File)

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift performs on her 30th birthday at Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2019 at Madison Square Garden on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Fans enjoy The Red Hot Chili Peppers at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

(From left) Lead singer Anthony Kiedis, Bassist Flea and lead guitar John Frusciante perform as The Red Hot Chili Peppers at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Serj Tankian of System Of A Down performs at the Sonic Temple Art and Music Festival at Mapfre Stadium on Friday, May 17, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Missy Elliott performs at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Green Day lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong performs on the Downtown Stage during day two of Life is Beautiful on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in downtown Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Ken Casey, of Dropkick Murphys, performs on Friday, April 29, 2022, at Shaky Knees in Atlanta. Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP)

The festival grounds are packed on day three of Electric Daisy Carnival on Monday, May 23, 2022, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Attendees listen to music at Base Pod during day three of Electric Daisy Carnival on Sunday, May 22, 2022, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Garth Brooks performs during the Country Music Hall of Fame Medallion Ceremony on Sunday, May 1, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP)

Emily Robison, left, Natalie Maines, and Martie Maguire of The Chicks perform on the second weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Iggy Pop performs during Punk Rock Bowling at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Saturday, May 27, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Future performs during the Nobody Safe Tour on Friday, June 30, 2017, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

FILE - In this Feb. 20, 2016 file photo, Madonna performs during the Rebel Heart World Tour in Macau, China. Madonna says she would never perform at a concert “high or drunk” in an Instagram post early Tuesday, March 15, 2016. The pop star played off the reported rumors that she appeared drunk onstage during her current world tour. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Dave Gahan of Depeche Mode performs at the Staples Center on Sept. 29, 2013, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP)

The U.S. Senate is getting involved, dudes.

Such is the power of Taylor Swift — or her fans, who, when angered, wield a collective wrath rivaling that of an angry, vengeful, all-powerful god upon learning that his roommate swiped that last piece of pizza he had stashed in the back of the fridge.

This week, the aforementioned branch of Congress probed the business tactics of Ticketmaster in a hearing convened largely because of the fiasco that occurred in November when tickets for Swift’s “Eras” tour went on sale.

It’s one of the most anticipated outings in years, seeing as how Swift hasn’t toured since 2018, and the incredible demand crashed the Ticketmaster website. Some fans who had queued up for hours were left empty-handed, infuriating those who weren’t among the 2.4 million people who scored tickets.

Yes, Swift is that popular — though she’s playing two massive shows at Allegiant Stadium on March 24 and 25, she could probably sell out two to three times as many dates.

It will undoubtedly be the concert event of 2023 in Las Vegas.

Swift’s upcoming shows highlight what is likely to be another strong concert slate for Allegiant Stadium after a banner 2022 in which the venue was named the top international stadium by Billboard magazine. The venue grossed over $182 million and brought in more than 1 million fans during 24 shows from Nov. 1, 2021, to Oct. 31, 2022.

Among the stadium’s 2023 concert lineup: an April 1 return from the Red Hot Chili Peppers, who electrified the place in August; a Sept. 9 appearance from loop-loving Brit heart-wringer Ed Sheeran; and an Oct. 7 visit from pop live wire Pink.

And hundreds of more shows are set for what promises to be another monster year for concerts in Vegas. Here’s a look at some of the notable gigs booked thus far:

A festival for just about everyone

■ Clearly, nü metal has yet to grow old, as evidenced by the upcoming debut of the Sick New World festival on May 13 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds. Headlined by a bevy of the biggest names from that hip-hop-influenced strain of heavy metal such as System of a Down, Korn, Deftones, Papa Roach and P.O.D., the wide-ranging fest also delves into industrial (Ministry, Skinny Puppy, KMFDM), goth and new wave (Sisters of Mercy, Ville Valo, She Wants Revenge), female-fronted hard rock (Evanescence, Flyleaf with Lacey Sturm, Spiritbox), boundary-pushing square pegs (Mr. Bungle, 100 Gecs, Death Grips) and much more with a lineup as outsize as all those JNCO jeans were back in the day.

■ Sick New World is put on by Austin, Texas-based concert promoter C3 Presents, which also oversees a pair of returning fests that had strong, sold-out debuts at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds in 2022. First, there’s the nostalgia-mining R&B and hip-hop smorgasbord Lovers & Friends on May 6, which features the likes of Missy Elliott, Mariah Carey, 50 Cent, Usher and over 40 others. On Oct. 21, the pop punk and emo-centric When We Were Young fest comes back for round two, this time featuring the hotly anticipated Blink-182 reunion along with Green Day, The Offspring, 30 Seconds to Mars, Good Charlotte, Sum 41 and Michelle Branch, among dozens more.

■ Las Vegas is colloquially known as the “Ninth Island” by some because of the heavy presence of Hawaiian culture here, and now said culture will be celebrated at Holo Holo, a new music fest with an emphasis on Polynesian-friendly sounds. The good vibes will be soundtracked by the likes of Kolohe Kai, Collie Buddz, Katchafire, J Boog, Steel Pulse, Sammy Johnson and more on May 6 and 7 at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center.

■ Have mohawk, will travel: After taking 2021 off because of ongoing fallout from the pandemic, Punk Rock Bowling returns downtown May 26 to 29 with headliners Rancid, Bad Religion and Dropkick Murphys alongside fellow fest vets Suicidal Tendencies, L7, Me First and the Gimmes Gimmes and more.

■ Las Vegas’ longest-running music fest is back for year 26 when the rockabilly-heavy Viva Las Vegas takes over The Orleans from April 27 to 30 featuring the Dave & Deke Combo, Dale Watson. Jimmy Dell and scads more rock ’n’ roll originalists.

■ Finally, there’s the biggest of them all — not just in Vegas, but among the top-drawing fests in the world — when Electric Daisy Carnival blossoms to loud, surreal life at Las Vegas Motor Speedway from May 19 to 21. The Super Bowl of electronic dance music will announce its 2023 lineup this spring.

More new residencies? Yup

■ You might need a few friends in high places to help you score tickets to one of the year’s biggest new residencies when “Garth Brooks/Plus One” takes over the Colosseum at Caesars Palace for over two dozen shows beginning in May and running through December. With varying band members and special guests, no two shows will be the same, reportedly. Cash in your 401(k), pronto.

■ They’re not ready to make nice, but The Chicks are ready to play Vegas when they hit Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort for a six-show run in their first local residency, which kicks off May 3.

■ We’re trying really, really hard to resist the urge to pluck the low-hanging fruit that is all those Adam Levine Instagram flirting memes and … the willpower is just not strong enough! So, we have to say, Maroon 5, that upcoming residency of yours is absurd, it’s truly unreal how hot it is, like, it blows our mind that you’re coming to Dolby Live at Park MGM for 16 shows beginning March 24.

■ You gotta hang tough when rockers Tesla kick off a five-show residency at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay on March 17.

Arena fillers galore

■ Know that spare pair of eyeballs you have stashed away in the kitchen cupboard? You’ll want to break those bad boys out upon witnessing the retina-blasting spectacle of a Muse concert. The British rockers bring their dazzling live show back to Vegas on April 8 at T-Mobile Arena.

■ Know that spare liver you have stashed away in the kitchen cupboard? You’ll want to break that bad boy out upon partaking in not one but two nights of margarita-fueled shenanigans when Jimmy Buffett returns to the MGM Grand Garden on March 4 and 11.

■ The Future is now when the Auto-Tune-lovin’ rapper headlines the Thomas & Mack Center on Feb. 9.

■ Finally! Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Depeche Mode are getting that career bounce they sorely needed after having their song “Never Let Me Down Again” featured in the pilot of new HBO series “The Last of Us” and seeing their streaming numbers jump as a result. Now, the synth pop pioneers will no longer fly under the radar as one of the biggest bands on the planet for the past four decades. See them March 30 at T-Mobile Arena.

■ Latin music megafest Calibash returns to T-Mobile Arena on March 31 with a lineup to be announced.

■ The “Candy Girl” is all grown up: Celebrating the 40th anniversary of their aforementioned debut album, R&B favorites New Edition play T-Mobile Arena on April 7.

■ The Material Mom is back: Madonna commemorates 40 years in the music biz with “The Celebration Tour,” which concludes at T-Mobile Arena on Oct. 7 and 8.

You want theater and club shows? You got it

■ Two seminal indie rock albums get celebrated in one night when the Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie commemorate the 20th anniversary of “Give Up” and “Transatlanticism,” respectively, at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Oct. 4.

■ It wouldn’t be St. Patrick’s Day without green beer, questionable decision making and Celtic rockers Flogging Molly, who get the holiday started all proper like on March 16 at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

■ Hear a little ditty about Jack and Diane when rootsy singer-songwriter John Mellencamp makes a rare Vegas appearance at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas on March 24 and 25.

■ Get weird with Ween, the rare band that spans country, punk, folk, R&B and songs based on conversations with difficult customers at a Mexican restaurant, when they return for another three-night stand at Brooklyn Bowl from March 16 to 18.

■ Bonnie Raitt gives ’em something to talk about when the blues great plays the Venetian Theatre from March 15 to 18.

■ The godfather of punk rock, Iggy Pop, continues baring those abs at age 75 when he comes to town in support of his hard-nosed new album, “Every Loser,” on April 29 at The Pearl at the Palms.

■ Dust off the neck brace when metallers Mastodon and Gojira team up at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on April 23.

■ Singer-actress Sabrina Carpenter supports her acclaimed latest album, “Emails I Can’t Send,” on April 22 at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

■ New-school bluegrass favorite Billy Strings, whose live shows can leave you breathless, returns to Brooklyn Bowl on May 24.

Contact Jason Bracelin at jbracelin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0476. Follow @jbracelin76 on Instagram