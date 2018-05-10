The Las Vegas Death Fest turns 10 with best line-up yet

The festival turns 10 with its biggest and best lineup.

Dying Fetus (John Sisk)

Metal fans head bang to Defleshed and Gutted during Las Vegas Death Fest on Thursday, June 8, 2017, at Backstage Bar & Billiards, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Time flies when you’re getting your head caved in, musically speaking.

Yes, the Las Vegas Death Fest turns 10 this year, commemorating a decade of dying — in song — with its biggest and best lineup.

Since debuting at the Cheyenne Saloon in 2009, LVDF has grown into an international destination fest for the heaviest of the heavy, the gnarliest of the gnarly, the nauseating-iest of the nauseating.

With 48 acts performing over three days at the Fremont Country Club and Backstage Bar & Billiards, here are 10 that you don’t want to miss:

■ Vomit Remnants: Break out the Pepto-Bismol for an ultra-rare U.S. appearance by these Japanese stomach-churners.

■ Dying Fetus: “Die With Integrity” when LVDF’s biggest booking yet turns the Fremont Country Club into a room that no soul should enter without making sure their health insurance premiums have been paid.

■ Defeated Sanity: Mental well-being takes the ‘L’ at the hands of these technically adept Germans.

■ Malignancy: If only for karaoke favorite “Embryological Teratomas.”

■ To Violently Vomit: There will be no gentle vomiting when these San Diegans hit the stage.

■ Cephalic Carnage: Get weird with these Denver death-grind subverts, who are prepared to “Kill for Weed.”

■ Incantation: This death-doom institution treats brutality like a fine wine, something to be savored, meaning they take their time pummeling listeners into puddles of goo.

■ Devangelic: From Italy like a boot to the face.

■ Devourment: “Conceived in Sewage,” these Lone Star Staters turn that whole “Don’t Mess With Texas” thing into more than mere sloganeering.

■ Guttural Secrete: What would the Death Fest be without Vegas’ most brutal band?

