They’re no Killers, but Imagine Dragons get laughs, guest stars in latest video

Imagine Dragons poke fun of themselves in humorous new video for the song "Follow You" (KIDinaKORNER/Interscope)

Laugh along with the Imagine Dragons as they poke fun at themselves in a self-deprecating new video featuring “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” stars Rob McElhenney and Kaitlin Olson.

In the clip for the Las Vegas band’s new single “Follow You,” Olson surprises McElhenney with a private concert at The Venetian Theatre for his birthday.

McElhenney thinks he’s going to see his favorite band, Vegas rockers The Killers, only to be disappointed when it’s the Imagine Dragons instead.

An anthemic love song, “Follow You” was written by singer Dan Reynolds after reconciling with and later re-marrying his wife Aja Volkman after a seven-month separation a few years ago.

“I wanted [the song] to represent a love that is realistic,” Reynolds explained on his social media platforms ahead of the song’s release last week. “One where love isn’t perfect, but it endures.”

Imagine Dragons released another new tune, the adrenalized “Cutthroat,” last Friday as well.

The group recorded the track with famed producer Rick Rubin, who’s worked with everyone from the Beastie Boys to Tom Petty.

The songs herald the first new music from the band since their 2018 album “Origins.”

