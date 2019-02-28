This week’s 5 best bets for music in Las Vegas

Matt Bellamy of Muse performs at Lollapalooza in Grant Park in Chicago, Aug 3, 2017. (Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

Muse

The “Bladerunner” of stadium rock, these bombast-fetishizing Brits favor outsize guitars and concert production values, their sci-fi stage show a futuristic fist pump. See Muse at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Mandalay Bay Events Center. Tickets are $39.50 to $98.99; call 888-929-7849.

Cradle of Filth

Equally sardonic and seductive, Cradle of Filth’s shrieking, orchestral black metal is a symphony for the devil delivered with a wink of the mascara-heavy eye. See them at 6 p.m. Thursday at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. Tickets are $32; call 702-632-7600.

Kurt Vile & The Violators

This shaggy, Philly-born space trooper is kind of like a stoner poet laureate meets an indie rock Dr. Seuss with his endearingly off-the-wall wordplay, which is almost as “far out, man”-worthy as his guitar solos. See him at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the House of Blues. Tickets are $25.

Band of Horses

If you can get over the disappointment of not seeing a Clydesdale play bass, Band of Horses compensates for not actually living up to its name with its by-turns earthy and ethereal musings on the labors of love and the “Slow Cruel Hands of Time.” See Band of Horses at 7 p.m. Thursday at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq. Tickets are $35 to $40; call 702-862-2695.

Single Mothers

“I’m burning like a cactus in the desert!” Single Mothers frontman Andrew Thomson exhorts on these Canadian punks’ latest album, “Through a Wall,” as guitars and heart rates accelerate in unison. “Where’s the passion? Where’s the heat?” he later asks as his bandmates render them both rhetorical questions. Bring an oxygen tank when this bunch gets loose at 9 p.m. Friday at Evel Pie. Free; call 702-840-6460.